Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s relationship timeline

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez look like very in love after about 5 months of relationship.

Though it is unclear how they met, the “Thank U, Next” singer has been sharing an rising variety of cuddly photographs together with her new boyfriend, who’s a luxurious dwelling realtor based mostly in California. The couple even appears to be dwelling collectively in Los Angeles.

Here’s an entire timeline of every part we find out about their younger relationship.

Anonymous sources declare that Grande and Gomez started relationship in January 2020

Jan 18, 2020

In late March, People reported that Grande and Gomez had been collectively for “about two months.”

The nameless supply added that Grande “doesn’t want to do another public relationship,” so it is potential they started quietly relationship earlier with out sharing particulars on-line.

To the general public’s information, that is Grande’s first relationship since her damaged engagement with Pete Davidson, which largely impressed her Grammy-nominated album “Thank U, Next.” At the time of its launch, Grande mentioned she was disinterested in relationship and described herself as “closed for renovation, until further notice.”

February 8: They have been noticed kissing at a bar in Northridge, California

TMZ revealed grainy footage of Grande kissing a “mystery man” in early February, noting that he “might not even be all that famous” since he wasn’t “instantly recognizable.”

The gossip website later confirmed that Grande’s “mystery man” was Gomez.

Although Gomez’s Instagram account is personal, “Arianators” realized he had many acquainted followers, together with Grande’s childhood greatest pal Courtney Chipolone, her choreographer and pal Scott Nicholson, and shut collaborator Njomza.

Fan accounts additionally discovered that Grande and her buddies have been following Gomez’s brother, Dakota Gomez. According to at least one such sleuth, many of those follows were initiated after a recreation evening at Grande’s home on February 22, indicating that Gomez has made an excellent impression on Grande’s shut circle.

February 25: Gomez accompanied Grande to a celebration together with her buddies and administration staff

Grande’s supervisor, Scooter Braun, threw a celebration for his spouse at Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood on February 25.

Grande’s attendance was broadly lined, because of her spot-on karaoke efficiency of “Party in the USA” — however on the time, hardly anybody seen that Gomez was in attendance, too. He could be seen within the background of some movies from the night, significantly in a single video of Grande singing, wherein he walks in entrance of the digicam.

Although Gomez’s face is not clear in both picture, followers have been able to identify him based mostly on his tattoos.

Gomez’s brother is a tattoo artist that has posted a number of photographs of Gomez’s ink — together with the facet of a clown tattoo that may be seen on the again of his arm in a photograph that Grande shared.

March 25: News formally broke that Grande and Gomez have been in an unique relationship

TMZ broke the information of Grande’s new relationship, whereas People and Page Six independently confirmed particulars.

According to one in all People’s nameless sources, Grande and Gomez had determined to quarantine collectively and “she seems very happy.” TMZ’s sources mentioned the identical, and claimed that they’d been “seeing each other for several months now.”

Just someday prior, Grande had posted a snippet of a model new music, which incorporates the lyrics: “You got me all up in my feels / In all kind of ways / I be tryna wait but lately, I just wanna keep it real / No more playin’ safe / Let’s take it all the way.”

May 8: Grande confirmed their relationship with a cameo from Gomez within the ‘Stuck With U’ music video





A clip of Ariana Grande together with her obvious new boyfriend is simply proven on the finish of the video.

Grande and Justin Bieber launched “Stuck With U” to boost cash for the First Responder Children’s Foundation.

The music video exhibits a montage of followers and celeb {couples} dancing to the tune. Grande’s mother is proven dancing with one in all her canines, and clips of Bieber and his spouse, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), are closely featured.

Grande herself is simply proven alone till the very finish when Gomez seems, hugging and dancing together with her.

May 9: Gomez apparently shared a photograph with Grande, captioned ‘LOML’

Some of Grande’s fan accounts that observe Gomez on Instagram reposted a photograph of the couple, which he apparently shared on his story.

The black-and-white selfie exhibits the couple shut up, with “LOML” because the caption, which stands for “love of my life.”

Grande posted the primary clear shot of Gomez’s face in late May, amidst posting promotional movies for her Lady Gaga collaboration, “Rain On Me.”

Gomez helped Grande by spraying her with water within the bathtub. She captioned one behind-the-scenes shot with the face-surrounded-by-hearts emoji.

Additionally, photographs circulated of Gomez and Grande, who’s carrying the identical make-up from the video, cuddling in mattress. Fan accounts say they have been shared on Gomez’s Instagram.

Grande was noticed protesting with a “Black Lives Matter” signal, marching alongside Gomez and her shut pal, Doug Middlebrook.

June 10: Grande purchased a brand new home in Montecito, California — and followers consider it is for herself and Gomez to dwell in collectively

Grande has been on a property purchasing spree this yr — which may be how she met Gomez, since he is a luxurious actual property dealer based mostly in California.

On June 10, the Los Angeles Times reported that she’d purchased a brand new mansion in Hollywood Hills. Then, simply someday later, the LA Times reported that Grande had moved into one other new dwelling in Montecito, California.

Grande reportedly closed on the home in May and filmed the “Rain on Me” promotional footage in the home’s master suite bathtub.

Judging by her Instagram posts, Grande and Gomez are quarantining together in the two-bedroom residence — and fans believe it means that she and Gomez have officially moved in together, especially since Grande made a similar purchase when she and Davidson got engaged.

Grande shared a cute selfie with Gomez in a slideshow on Instagram, posted the day before her birthday.

Fan accounts also shared two additional photos, taken at the same time, which were apparently posted on Gomez’s Instagram grid. One shows Grande kissing Gomez on the cheek.

June 26: Grande shared two photos with Gomez at her ‘Midsommar’-themed birthday party





The first photo Grande posted shows Gomez kissing her on the cheek. The second photo shows the happy couple smooching.

Gomez helped Grande celebrate her 27th birthday, which was themed around the horror film “Midsommar.” According to her Instagram story, he even gave her framed photos of her beloved dogs as a gift.

Grande additionally shared a black-and-white photo with Gomez on her Instagram story, which seems to be a screenshot of Gomez’s put up wishing her a contented birthday.

—Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) June 26, 2020

August 7: Grande wished Gomez a contented birthday on Instagram, calling him her ‘child’ and ‘greatest pal’

Grande posted a slideshow of photographs and movies with Gomez, together with two movies the place he kisses her cheeks and a meme of what their youngsters would possibly seem like.

“hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days,” she wrote. “i love u.”