Ellen DeGeneres broken heart: Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt not concerning her rescue?

Ellen DeGeneres has a great deal of close friends in the sector, however just a few stars have actually concerned her protection.

Last week, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Diane Keaton, as well as Jay Leno all revealed their assistance for Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres presents with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, as well as various other superstars

Six years back, the comic presented for a team image with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, as well as much more at an honor program.

In Touch Weekly lately mentioned that the stars in the viral image with DeGeneres have not concern her rescue in the middle of a variety of objections.

Did Hollywood desert Ellen DeGeneres?

The paper additionally released a puzzling heading stating that Hollywood deserted Portia de Rossi’s other half. And DeGeneres is, purportedly, smashed due to the fact that nobody is defending her.

However, this strong declaration isn’t always exact. Even though they are simply a handful, some stars currently protected DeGeneres.

‘Ellen Show’ workers step forward with surprising claims

Last month, 10 previous workers on Ellen Show informed BuzzFeed News that there’s a hazardous workplace on the collection of the program. Some of them additionally declared that there was bigotry as well as unwanted sexual advances in the work environment.

Days later on, previous workers Hedda Muskat as well as Tony Okunbowa additionally stated that they were witnesses to the harmful workplace on Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres instantly asked forgiveness to her previous personnel in the middle of the claims. And she additionally stated that she would certainly remain on top of the concern to see to it that it will not take place once more.

Unfortunately, the comic’s apology really did not agree with a great deal of individuals.

Ellen requires her A-list friends’ assistance

An unrevealed resource informed the paper that DeGeneres requirements Hollywood’s assistance currently to assist remove her name, however she’s not obtaining any kind of.

“Ellen isn’t getting the support from Hollywood. The silence is deafening,” the resource stated.

Last year, Dax Shepard as well as Blake Shelton protected DeGeneres after she attracted flak for associating George W.Bush However, Shepard as well as Shelton have actually not stated anything regarding DeGeneres in the middle of the current claims.

“This is different. A lot of celebrities are waiting to see how this all plays out,” the resource stated.

WarnerBros is, supposedly, exploring the issue. And they will certainly be talking with previous as well as existing workers of Ellen Show

Despite all the conflicts, DeGeneres will, supposedly, go back to hold the program.

“And how is she supposed to face her famous guests, especially the ones who didn’t defend her, on her show from now on? This is a nightmare for Ellen DeGeneres,” the resource stated.

Images utilized thanks to Elen Nivrae/ CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) as well as Smalljim/ CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)