Friends get-together with Jen Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and also whole actors postponed once again because of COVID-19 pandemic

BUDDIES followers will certainly need to wait also much longer for a get-together as HBO has actually validated they are delaying shooting, once again.

The highly-anticipated Friends get-together special was anticipated to air in May on HBO Max – greater than 15 years after the program last broadcast.

The whole actors have actually registered for the unscripted unique, however because of the continuous coronavirus pandemic, it has actually been postponed.

It was delayed till August however as the actors – consisting of Jennifer Aniston and also Matthew Perry – all intend to rejoin personally, it has actually been postponed once again.

After years of supposition, Jennifer will certainly join her co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and also David Schwimmer for an event of the cherished funny.

The cast validated the information at the same time on Instagram as they all shared an article of the very same actors picture together with the subtitle: “It’s happening.”

HBO’s head of initial web content claimed in June it was a “fool’s errand” to attempt to try to think when they might begin manufacturing.

THR asserts that “the cast and HBO Max leadership all want to reunite in person on the former NBC comedy’s iconic Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. lot so a virtual reunion is not an option.”

Lisa Kudrow previosly spoke up regarding the hold-up, confessing the “whole point” was an in-person get-together.

She informed The Hollywood Reporter: “We have not all remained in the very same area before individuals– I suggest, we have independently as soon as years ago however that’s it.

“The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn’t changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding.”

The verification of the get-together in February followed records the actors would certainly be making $4 million each to movie the unscripted unique.

Friends commemorated its 25 th wedding anniversary in 2014 and also the actors established the net alight by positioning with each other for a team selfie.

The message was the very first picture Jennifer shared on Instagram and also sent out followers right into a craze.