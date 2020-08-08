Friends get-together with Jen Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry as well as whole actors postponed ONCE MORE as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

CLOSE FRIENDS followers will certainly need to wait also much longer for a get-together as HBO has actually verified they are holding off shooting, once again.

The highly-anticipated Friends get-together special was anticipated to air in May HBO Max – greater than 15 years after the program last broadcast.

6 Friends finished in 2004 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The whole actors have actually joined for the unscripted unique, yet as a result of the recurring coronavirus pandemic, it has actually been postponed.

It was delayed till August yet as the actors – consisting of Jennifer Aniston as well as Matthew Perry – all wish to rejoin personally, it has actually been postponed once again.

After years of conjecture, Jennifer will certainly join her co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc as well as David Schwimmer for an event of the precious funny.

The cast verified the information all at once on Instagram as they all shared a blog post of the exact same actors photo along with the inscription: “It’s happening.”

6 The reveal started in 1996 Credit: NBCUniversal – Getty

6 The cast wish to rejoin personally as well as on Stage 24 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

HBO’s head of initial material claimed in June it was a “fool’s errand” to attempt to try to think when they mat beginning manufacturing.

THR declares that “the cast and HBO Max leadership all want to reunite in person on the former NBC comedy’s iconic Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. lot so a virtual reunion is not an option.”

Lisa Kudrow previosly spoke up concerning the hold-up, confessing the “whole point” was an in-person get-together.

“We haven’t all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that’s it,” she informed The Hollywood Reporter.

6 The actors are still pals after 3 years Credit: Refer to Caption

6 Courteney, Jennifer as well as Lisa routinely hang around with each other Credit: instagram

“The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn’t changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding.”

The verification of the get-together in February followed records the actors would certainly be gaining $4 million each to movie the unscripted unique.

Deadline reported that “each of the six stars will be paid in the $3 million-$4 million range for appearing in the special.”

6 The 6 reportedtly will obtain $4 million for the get-together Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Friends commemorated its 25 th wedding anniversary in 2014 as well as the actors established the web alight by posturing with each other for a team selfie.

The blog post was the very first photo Jennifer shared on Instagram as well as sent out followers right into a craze.