Harry Styles’ poignant means of remembering ‘first huge love’ Caroline Flack

When Harry Styles bought by way of to the X Factor finals with One Direction in 2010 he had his eyes on the prize – in addition to on the vivacious host of its sister present, The Xtra Factor.

That host was Caroline Flack and Harry had been harbouring an enormous crush her for months earlier than even signing as much as the singing contest.

He described Caroline as ‘attractive’ and apparently confirmed his devotion with flirty texts and messages on Twitter.

In August 2011 he advised the official X Factor web site: “If Caroline Flack is ­reading this, say ‘Hi’ from me. She is gorgeous!”







(Image: Twitter/Harry Styles/Xposure)



The smitten singer even bought his pal Tim Dean – a producer on Xtra Factor –­ to ship Tweets to Caroline in a bid to influence her so far him.

According to studies, Harry’s dream lastly got here true when he got here clear to Caroline about his emotions at an X Factor occasion on the W Hotel in London that October.

With a spring in his step and Caroline on his arm, Harry, 26, sweetly took to social media to gush: “Sometimes things happen and you suddenly get a whole new outlook on life.”









Things rapidly turned critical, with Harry taking Caroline residence to Holmes Chapel to satisfy his mum Anne Twist – who was a giant fan. Meanwhile, he reportedly met the Flack household who ‘absolutely authorized’ of their relationship.

Caroline’s twin sister Jody was even seen dropping Harry off at King’s Cross station so he might catch the prepare to a gig in Sheffield.

But when Caroline apparently cooled issues simply earlier than Christmas, Harry was stated to have been devastated.









“He loves spending time along with her – he’s fallen for her actually laborious. He’d fancied her for months earlier than they bought collectively and now he’s was an actual romantic,” one of his mates told Now magazine.

“She’s his first big relationship.”

The couple reunited in January 2012, and when Caroline came under fire from Harry’s ardent fans, he hit back on Twitter.

“People should think more before they tweet stuff. Never explain, never complain,” he wrote.

And when Caroline turned upset, she revealed how Harry advised her: “Don’t take heed to Twitter.”

She added: “He became the mature one at that point.”

Harry gushed that they had been ‘actually pleased collectively’, however their three-month fling got here to an finish by mutual settlement weeks later forward of One Direction’s first tour of the States.

At the time, a supply advised The Mirror: “Harry is being realistic about the whole thing.

“He’s going off to America in a couple of days and he wants to be able to commit fully to making the band a success in the States.

“They’ll be back for the Brits, but all in all they’ll be away for two months.”

The source added: “Caroline confided in pals about the split, confirming it’s over. She is upset, but they are still on good terms.”

And because the Directioners as soon as once more jumped on the bandwagon, claiming Harry had been the one to drag the plug, he defended the TV star in a chivalrous publish.

“Please know I did not ‘dump’ Caroline. This was a mutual choice,” he raged, tenderly adding: “She is without doubt one of the kindest, sweetest folks I do know. Please respect that.”

Meanwhile, in the days following Caroline’s tragic suicide on February 15 this year, the internet was flooded with emotional tributes from heartbroken co-stars and celebrities.

But Harry remained silent, choosing instead to express his grief for the ex he was so protective of with a powerful message at the BRIT Awards.







(Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)



Rather than give an announcement, Harry wore a single black ribbon to indicate remembrance or mourning for Caroline, who was 40 when she died.

He later carried out sporting a badge by his coronary heart that learn ‘deal with folks with kindness’ – a message Caroline herself had shared final December.

And Harry’s devastated mum Anne Twist – who is claimed to have been near Caroline – shared a poignant poem devoted to her son’s former love.

“How lonely must you feel, to think that must be done, to feel there is no love to support you through,” the poem started.

“How should your coronary heart ache, To really feel so on their lonesome, The public face; the personal face Both susceptible.

“The masks all of us put on, Outside the place skies are open, In view of others eyes, Opinions phrases and cruelty.







(Image: @annetwist/Instagram)



“Unmasked and alone, Black hole surrounds, No shoulder or heart, Enough to take the pain away.”

Caroline died at some point after studying she can be pressured to face trial for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton in a late night time incident – claims she denied.

Caroline’s household later launched certainly one of her unpublished Instagram messages by which she denied being a ‘home abuser’ and revealed she had been struggling along with her psychological well being.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is… It was an accident,” Caroline wrote.

“I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

“But I’m NOT a home abuser. We had an argument and an accident occurred. An accident.

“The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.”

An inquest into Caroline’s loss of life at the moment dominated she died by suicide after “an exacerbation of fluctuating ill health and distress” which worsened when her prosecution was confirmed.

* Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service out there day by day of the 12 months. If you like to jot down down the way you’re feeling, or if you happen to’re nervous about being overheard on the cellphone, you may e mail Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org