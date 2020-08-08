Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt not worrying her rescue?

Ellen DeGeneres has a lot of friends in the market, nonetheless simply a couple of celebrities have in fact worried her defense.

Last week, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Diane Keaton, in addition to Jay Leno all disclosed their support for Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres offers with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, in addition to different other super stars

Six years back, the comic provided for a group picture with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, in addition to far more at an honor program.

In Touch Weekly recently discussed that the celebrities in the viral picture with DeGeneres have not problem her rescue in the center of a range of arguments.

Did Hollywood desert Ellen DeGeneres?

The paper furthermore launched a perplexing heading mentioning that Hollywood deserted Portia de Rossi’s partner. And DeGeneres is, allegedly, wrecked as a result of the truth that no one is protecting her.

However, this solid statement isn’t constantly specific. Even though they are just a handful, some celebrities presently safeguarded DeGeneres.





‘Ellen Show’ employees progression with unusual cases

Last month, 10 previous employees on Ellen Show notified BuzzFeed News that there’s a dangerous work environment on the collection of the program. Some of them furthermore proclaimed that there was bigotry in addition to undesirable sex-related developments in the workplace.

Days later, previous employees Hedda Muskat in addition to Tony Okunbowa furthermore specified that they were witnesses to the unsafe work environment on Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres promptly asked mercy to her previous workers in the center of the cases. And she furthermore specified that she would absolutely stay in addition to the problem to ensure that it will certainly not occur once again.

Unfortunately, the comic’s apology truly did not concur with a lot of people.

Ellen needs her A-list close friends’ support

An unidentified source notified the paper that DeGeneres demands Hollywood’s support presently to aid eliminate her name, nonetheless she’s not acquiring any kind of type of.

“Ellen isn’t getting the support from Hollywood. The silence is deafening,” the source specified.

Last year, Dax Shepard in addition to Blake Shelton safeguarded DeGeneres after she drew in flak for connecting George W.Bush However, Shepard in addition to Shelton have in fact not specified anything concerning DeGeneres in the center of the present cases.

“This is different. A lot of celebrities are waiting to see how this all plays out,” the source specified.

WarnerBros is, allegedly, discovering the problem. And they will absolutely be chatting with previous in addition to existing employees of Ellen Show

Despite all the disputes, DeGeneres will, allegedly, return to hold the program.

“And how is she supposed to face her famous guests, especially the ones who didn’t defend her, on her show from now on? This is a nightmare for Ellen DeGeneres,” the source specified.

Images made use of many thanks to Elen Nivrae/ CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) in addition to Smalljim/ CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)