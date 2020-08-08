Rihanna’s 25 Best Hairstyles of All Time

Getty Images
Rihanna is as trendy as they come. She’s not just a Grammy- winning musician, yet she flaunts a leviathan style and also charm realm, Fenty– and also we can not forget The Rihanna Book, a 504- web page coffee table publication including over 1,000 of the very best images of Rih (’cause, duh). The giant from Barbados has actually gotten on our radar considering that 2005 and also has actually currently provided us a life time of charm and also style aims to fawn over. I imply, I still consider her flight terminal appearance containing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and also glittery heels every night
So, yes, at Marie Claire, we’re really right into her style options, yet we additionally can not quit consuming over her charm looks. After all, it’s what she’s working with nowadays while teasing us of that long-awaited 9th cd. But that fight is for one more day– we’re right here to discuss among life’s biggest prizes: Riri’s hair. The female can shake anything, and also we have 15 years’ well worth of images to verify that declaration. So relax, kick back, and also prepare to travel down Robyn’s hair memory lane.
August 31,2005
Yes, this appearance is from the ’00 s, and also the split corrected bangs are a little traditional, yet she’s onto something! If you’re attempting this in the house, most definitely leave those bangs a little bit much more all-natural for a much more loosened up appearance.
December 4,2006
This streamlined center component is every little thing I’ve ever before desired and also much more. Her bone-straight hair permits her strong red lip to stand out so wonderfully at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards.
November 4,2007
This ’20 s passionate brief curly bob offers her insane quantities of quantity while matching her refined yet sexy make-up appearance. Curly curls aren’t simply for youngsters!
March 29,2008
Pixie cut Rihanna continues to be remarkable– there, I stated it! The slinky side- brushed up bangs and also jet-black shade is so intense and also offers major “Shut Up and Drive” feelings.
November 9,2009
Did blonde Rihanna have much more enjoyable? Not certain, yet what I do understand without a doubt is that there’s photo proof that Rihanna can shake any type of hair shade. Her route coupled with a deep swoop is the best quantity of dramatization for night and day.
January 23,2010
The cut sides on Rihanna are simply * cook’s kiss! * Her free-flowing beachy waves highlight her face (and also spectacular jewelry) so wonderfully.
November 21,2010
Remember when Rihanna went red? These swirls take me back to the ’70 s. Excuse me while I get a set of bell-bottoms, crank some nightclub, and also allow my swirls cut loose.
February 15,2011
Talk concerning some major side bangs. This eye-grazing lob with greatly bumped ends looks extraordinary on Riri and also offers her hair a lot body.
August 19,2011
I am right here for the dramatization of this side swoop and also extensive swirls that emits old Hollywood beauty, reimagined byRihanna Also, these highlights though!
February 18,2012
Literally, not also a year later on, Rihanna transformed heads with this dip-dyed blonde appearance that drank every person. Suddenly, I do not care concerning my thick origins any longer.
May 10,2012
If you have actually pondered cutting your sides, attempt this refined design shaken byRiri It’s a lengthy and also brief hairdo that has the very best of both globes with a badass component to finish the lewk.
November 7,2012
I’m for life fawning over the minute Rihanna showed off down the footway executing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with these old-fashioned finger waves.
February 10,2013
Here’s among one of the most renowned Rihanna looks of perpetuity. Hello, sugar brownish highlights! And hi, beautiful loosened waves!
September 8,2013
Wait, I take that back since exactly how might one neglect when she put on a mullet to the Opening Ceremony Spring style program … and also it really looked truly, truly great.
May 5,2014
Never, ever before question the power of hairpin, or toss out your sparkly ones from youth. Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala is the plan for the wonderful points a bejeweled hairpin can do.
September 6,2014
This design makes me consider the quote: “The higher the hair, the closer to God.” In this situation, it’s “The curlier the curl, the closer to God.”
October 29,2014
Sleek braids! Side- dove bangs! Perfectly slicked child hairs! It’s every little thing I like in a Rihanna red carpeting charm appearance, yet also much better.
March 14,2015
Half- up, half-down hairdos for the win! As Rihanna reveals, this design highlights your face by drawing your hair back, yet does not stint quantity with free-flowing hair that’s left down.
August 31,2015
Ah, the updo of all updos. Allow your swirls to operate in your support by turning them up and also clipping them back with a huge hairpin.
February 24,2016
Blunt bob Rihanna emit a “popular girl in an ’00s teen movie” ambiance, and also I’m right here for it! The gently turned ends is all the panache this hairdo required.
October 05,2016
Faux locs are the best safety design to shake this summertime, or essentially at any time. Rihanna’s extra-long locs are evidence that every design is created her.
May 22,2017
Wet brief swirls for the win! I all of a sudden intend to shower and also use an outrageous quantity of leave-in conditioner and also designing gel in an effort to recreate this appearance.
July 24,2017
Movie premieres for Rihanna are constantly an elegant event! This swept-back design rounded off with distinctive swirls checks out stylish and also lively at the very same time.
June 13,2018
Disclaimer: I would certainly look even more like Olive in Popeye than red carpeting elegant if I used my bun like Rihanna’s, yet it simply deals with her. I require to speak with her hairdresser to find out these tricks, stat.
September 14,2018
At a Fenty Beauty occasion in Brooklyn, Ri’s deep side get rid of light, loosened waves allowed her standing out pink flush and also lipstick combination appeared to play.
September 12,2019
When your loosened bun implies service, yet your reversed hairs implies day evening. Unrelated yet appropriate: Thanks, Rihanna, for making me look my mommy’s storage room for a collection of pearl jewelry like your own.
December 02,2019
Cinderella, yet make it 21 st century! These cornrows are every little thing. If you desire your child hairs as slick as Rihanna’s, use side control making use of a tiny tooth brush, after that connect your hair down with a silk headscarf.
February 07,2020
Here’s Rihanna offering Mad Men authenticity! Her long, streamlined and also glossy hair put behind the ears is the supreme hair power relocation, for this reason this lady employer posture.
