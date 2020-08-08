Selena Gomez to Star in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Selena Gomez is going back to the location she obtained her beginning: TELEVISION performing. The starlet will certainly star with Steve Martin and also Martin Short in the upcoming Hulu funny collection Only Murders in the Building She will certainly additionally executive-produce the task with her co-stars.

According to Deadline, the collection “follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.”

Hulu’s head of originals, Craig Erwich, talked to Deadline regarding the task. “I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week. It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special.”

Gomez is a large true-crime follower in reality. She also participated in CrimeCon Chicago in February to aid address an unresolved enigma. “We were honored to host @selenagomez and her mom @mandyteefey at CrowdSolve this weekend,” CrimeCon created on itsInstagram “They were perfect detectives 🕵️🕵️ who, along with hundreds of others, helped bring peace to the Sova family.”

Gomez uploaded images from the journey on her very own Instagram, writing, “Momma and I being tourists. We take great pictures. OH and we went to CrimeCon! Love you Chicago and the bean.”

Only Murders in the Building is not the only TELEVISION collection Gomez is servicing. Her HBO Max cooking program, Selena and also Chef, appears on August 13.

