this premonitory caution from Angelina Jolie on his marital relationship to Amber Heard

Longtime buddy of Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie had actually suggested the star to steer clear of from Amber Heard that never ever made an excellent impact on him.

“The bullshit of your life,” alerted Angelina Jolie when Johnny Depp suggests to Amber Heard in marital relationship soon after his splitting up from Vanessa Paradis, his companion for fourteen years and also with whom he had 2 youngsters. Angelina Jolie had actually satisfied the pirate of the Caribbean on the collection of the movie The Tourist in2010 Since after that they have actually stayed really close, sustaining each various other in their particular splittings up, till the report of partnership at the time of the separation with BradPitt Since the beginning of their partnership, Angelina Jolie has actually never ever suched as AmberHeard The starlet had a suspicion that the girl was “dishonest” and also presumed harmful profession purposes for the starlet fromAquaman Her worry was aggravated when the young starlet accepted wed the star, twenty-three years her eldest, that supplied her a marital relationship “without a contract” to verify his love to him.



A resource claims that Angelina Jolie was afraid that her buddy was allured by the beauty of the girl as a result of the dilemma of fifty. She therefore attempted to factor with him and also encourage him to make a marital relationship agreement shielding him in case of separation … In vain! And if at the time Angie’s forebodings can recommend a sort of competition in between both ladies, it is clear today that Angelina Jolie was ideal which this union was certainly“the bullshit of her. life”

A sleazy separation at risk for Johnny Depp

The wedding in between Johnny Depp and also Amber Heard was kept in a tiny team, family members and also VIP close friends that showed up by seaplane at Little Hall’s Pond, the island of the Bahamas that Johnny supplied himself in2004 The pair had actually traded their pledges barefoot on the coastline much from picturing that their tale would certainly finish with common allegations of residential physical violence varying from disrespects, to whippings which turd that the starlet would certainly have transferred on the bed noting completion of their enthusiastic partnership.

Subscribe to theClosermag fr Newsletter to obtain the most recent information for free.



© JLPPA/Bestimage

2/13– Johnny Depp and also his other half Amber Heard– 9th Annual “The Art Of Elysium” Gala in Culver City on January 9,2016 The Art Of Elysium’s Ninth Annual Heaven Gala held at 3LABS in Culver City on January 9,2016





© ©(******************************************************************************** )(*********************************************** )Pictures/ KCS PRESS.

3/13– Angelina Jolie and also Johnny Depp throughout a photocall for” The Tourist” at the Hotel Adlon Kempinsi in Berlin,Germany Berlin, 2010-12-14





© STARMAX/ BESTIMAGE.

4/13– Johnny Depp and also his other half Amber Heard– People at the 27 th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival Party at the “Convention Center” in Palm Springs on January 2,2016





© COMPANY.

5/13– JOHNNY DEPP As Well As ANGELINA JOLIE ON THE COLLECTION OF THE MOVIE “THE TOURIST” IN VENICE.





© COMPANY/ BESTIMAGE.

6/13– Info– Johnny Depp sustained by Vanessa Paradis in his libel suit versus The Sun that represented him as a violent other half, according to court files– Johnny Depp and also his other half Amber Heard– Preview of the movie “Black Mass “at the BFI Festival in London on October 11,2015





© COMPANY.

7/13– ANGELINA JOLIE As Well As JOHNNY DEPP ON THE COLLECTION OF THE MOVIE “THE TOURIST” IN VENICE.





© FAMEFLYNET/ BESTIMAGE.

8/13– Johnny Depp and also his other half Amber Heard– Premiere of “The Danish Girl” at the Westwood town cinema in Westwood on November 21,2015





© COMPANY.

9/13– JOHNNY DEPP As Well As ANGELINA JOLIE– PHOTOCALL OF THE MOVIE “THE TOURIST” AT RESORT VILLAMAGNA IN MADRID.





© Action Press/Bestimage

10/13– Info– Johnny Depp backed by Vanessa Paradis in his libel suit versus The Sun that represented him as a violent other half, according to court files– Amber Heard and also her other half Johnny Depp– Black Mass film best (Strictly Criminal) throughout the 72 nd Venice Film Festival (La Mostra), September 4,2015

© ©(**************************************************************************************************** )(******************************************************************** )Agency/ KCS PRESS.

11/13– Angelina Jolie and also Johnny Depp are seen on “The Tourist” movie collection Pictured: Angelina Jolie and also Johnny Depp March 16, 2010 in Venice,Italy

© Action Press/Bestimage

12/13– Johnny Depp and also his other half Amber Heard– Premiere of the movie Black Mass (Strictly Criminal) throughout the 72 nd Venice Film Festival (La Mostra), September fourth,2015

© SGP/ BESTIMAGE.

13/13– Johnny Depp (impersonated Ralph Lauren) and also his other half Amber Heard– “A Danish Girl” red carpeting throughout the 72 nd Venice Film Festival (La Mostra), September 5th,2015