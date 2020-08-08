Today’s popular birthday celebrations checklist for August 8, 2020 consists of celebs Keith Carradine, Dustin Hoffman

Top celeb birthday celebrations on August 8, 2020

Birthday wants head out to Keith Carradine, Dustin Hoffman as well as all the various other celebs with birthday celebrations today. Check out our slide show listed below to see pictures of popular individuals transforming a year older on August 8th as well as find out an intriguing reality regarding each of them.

New York City, NY – NOVEMBER 27: Dustin Hoffman talks onstage throughout IFP’s 27 th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on November 27, 2017 in New YorkCity (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP)Getty Images for IFP

Actor Dustin Hoffman transforms 83

Fun reality: The voice of Shifu in the Kung Fu Panda collection

LOS ANGELES, THE GOLDEN STATE – MAY 14: Keith Carradine (L) as well as Timothy Olyphant come to the best of HBO’s “Deadwood” at The Cinerama Dome on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles,California (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Getty Images

Actor Keith Carradine transforms 71

Fun reality: Won an Oscar in 1976 for Best Original Song from the movie ‘Nashville’

Journalist Deborah Norville goes to the best of “Fahrenheit 11/9” at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday,Sept 13, 2018, in NewYork (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/ AP)Brent N. Clarke/Invision/ AP

Deborah Norville transforms 61

Fun reality: Once was a court for the Miss America Pageant

U2’s the Edge, facility, waves as he strolls on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19,2018 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

U2 ′ s The Edge transforms 59

Fun reality: Birth name is David Howell Evans

98 Degrees band participants, from left, Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey as well as Drew Lachey get here to KTUphoria 2018 at Jones Beach Theater on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Wantagh, NewYork (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP

Singer Drew Lachey transforms 44

Fun reality: Drew is initially from Cincinnati, Ohio

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Lindsay Sloane goes to “Endings, Beginnings” best throughout the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 08, 2019 in Toronto,Canada (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Getty Images

Actress Lindsay Sloane transforms 43

Fun reality: Appeared with Matthew Perry on the reboot of ‘The Odd Couple’

Meagan Good reaches the WAGER Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in LosAngeles (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/ AP)Richard Shotwell/Invision/ AP

Actress Meagan Good transforms 39

Fun reality: First attribute movie look remained in ‘Friday’

Jackie Cruz goes to the last period best of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in NewYork (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP

Actress Jackie Cruz transforms 36

Fun reality: First TELEVISION collection she showed up in was ‘The Shield’

Shawn Mendes, left, as well as Camila Cabello present in journalism area with the honor for cooperation of the year for “Señorita” at the American Music Awards on Sunday,Nov 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in LosAngeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/ AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/ AP

Singer Shawn Mendes transforms 22

Fun reality: Is initially from Toronto

Check out various other celebs that were birthed in Canada

More celebs with birthday celebrations today

Actor Nita Talbot is90 Actor Connie Stevens is82 Country vocalist Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is81 Actor Larry Wilcox is73 Movie supervisor Martin Brest is69 Radio- TELEVISION character Robin Quivers is68 Percussionist Anton Fig is67 Actor Donny Most is67 Rock artist Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is63 Former star Harry Crosby is62 Rock artist Rikki Rockett (Poison) is59 Rapper Kool Moe Dee is58 Rock artist Ralph Rieckermann is58 Middle runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is52 Rock vocalist Scott Stapp is47 Country vocalist Mark Wills is47 Actor Kohl Sudduth is46 Rock artist Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is45 Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is44 Actor Tawny Cypress is44 Rhythm- and-blues vocalist Marsha Ambrosius is43 Actor Countess Vaughn is42 Actor Michael Urie is40 Rock artist Eric Howk (Portugal The Man) is39 Actor Ken Baumann is31 Actor Bebe Wood (TELEVISION: “The Real O’Neals”) is 19.

Other preferred or historic birthday celebrations on August 8th

Jerry Tarkanian, university basketball train

Butch Reynolds, track professional athlete (57)

Roger Federer, professional tennis celebrity (39)

Princess Beatrice of York (32)

with The Associated Press as well as HistoryOrb.com

