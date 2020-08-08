Today’s popular birthday celebrations checklist for August 8, 2020 consists of celebs Keith Carradine, Dustin Hoffman

Top celeb birthday celebrations on August 8, 2020
Birthday wants head out to Keith Carradine, Dustin Hoffman as well as all the various other celebs with birthday celebrations today. Check out our slide show listed below to see pictures of popular individuals transforming a year older on August 8th as well as find out an intriguing reality regarding each of them.
Actor Dustin Hoffman transforms 83
Fun reality: The voice of Shifu in the Kung Fu Panda collection
Actor Keith Carradine transforms 71
Fun reality: Won an Oscar in 1976 for Best Original Song from the movie ‘Nashville’
Deborah Norville transforms 61
Fun reality: Once was a court for the Miss America Pageant
U2 ′ s The Edge transforms 59
Fun reality: Birth name is David Howell Evans
Singer Drew Lachey transforms 44
Fun reality: Drew is initially from Cincinnati, Ohio
Actress Lindsay Sloane transforms 43
Fun reality: Appeared with Matthew Perry on the reboot of ‘The Odd Couple’
Actress Meagan Good transforms 39
Fun reality: First attribute movie look remained in ‘Friday’
Actress Jackie Cruz transforms 36
Fun reality: First TELEVISION collection she showed up in was ‘The Shield’
Singer Shawn Mendes transforms 22
Fun reality: Is initially from Toronto
Check out various other celebs that were birthed in Canada
More celebs with birthday celebrations today
Actor Nita Talbot is90 Actor Connie Stevens is82 Country vocalist Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is81 Actor Larry Wilcox is73 Movie supervisor Martin Brest is69 Radio- TELEVISION character Robin Quivers is68 Percussionist Anton Fig is67 Actor Donny Most is67 Rock artist Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is63 Former star Harry Crosby is62 Rock artist Rikki Rockett (Poison) is59 Rapper Kool Moe Dee is58 Rock artist Ralph Rieckermann is58 Middle runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is52 Rock vocalist Scott Stapp is47 Country vocalist Mark Wills is47 Actor Kohl Sudduth is46 Rock artist Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is45 Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is44 Actor Tawny Cypress is44 Rhythm- and-blues vocalist Marsha Ambrosius is43 Actor Countess Vaughn is42 Actor Michael Urie is40 Rock artist Eric Howk (Portugal The Man) is39 Actor Ken Baumann is31 Actor Bebe Wood (TELEVISION: “The Real O’Neals”) is 19.
Other preferred or historic birthday celebrations on August 8th
Jerry Tarkanian, university basketball train
Butch Reynolds, track professional athlete (57)
Roger Federer, professional tennis celebrity (39)
Princess Beatrice of York (32)
