Watch: Selena Gomez finds out to prepare in ‘Selena + Chef’ trailer

Aug 6 (UPI)– HBO Max is offering a peek of the brand-new collection Selena + Chef

The streaming solution shared a trailer for the food preparation program Wednesday including vocalist and also starlet SelenaGomez

The sneak peek programs Gomez, 28, discover to prepare with the aid of Roy Choi and also various other star cooks. Gomez and also the cooks shot from their particular residences as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In enhancement to Choi, the collection includes cooks Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, and also TonyaHolland Gomez's friends and family function as preference testers.

Selena + Chef includes 10 episodes. Gomez will certainly highlight a food-related charity in each episode.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn,” she stated in a news release. “I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

In enhancement to starring, Gomez exec generated the collection with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and also Leah Hariton.

Selena + Chef premieresAug 13.

