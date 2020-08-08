What’s up Next for Dakota Johnson? She’s Set to Star Alongside Florence Pugh in an Upcoming Movie

Breaking right into mainstream awareness with Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015, Dakota Johnson actually fired to appeal afterwards. She’s shown up in numerous top-level movies given that as well as likewise co-starred together with various other fantastic stars. Recently, she co-starred with Shia LaBeouf in The Peanut Butter Falcon, which was an independent movie, however the highest-grossing independent movie of 2019, according toVariety Johnson’s latest flick was The High Note, which appeared after the pandemic begun. Tracee Ellis Ross stars as a fabulous pop celebrity, and also Johnson is her individual aide that has grand suggestions.

Johnson is, naturally, not quiting there. And despite the hold-ups because of COVID-19, she has some interesting flicks marked time following. Here are some that have actually been introduced.

‘Our Friend’

Originally entitled The Friend, Johnson celebrities in this movie with Casey Affleck and also JasonSegel The property focuses on a pair (Johnson and also Affleck) that get terrible clinical information that rocks their tiny device. Their friend (played by Segel) drops his entire life to remain with them via this attempting time.

The flick had its opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, and also was purchased for circulation by Roadside Attractions and also Gravitas Ventures previously this year. But it does not have a launch day yet, neither a trailer.

‘Nowhere Inn’

This is an instead intriguing movie; Nowhere Inn informs the tale of vocalistSt Vincent as well as likewise celebritiesSt Vincent. It’s not a docudrama, however instead a hyperbolic informing of her behind the curtain life. Annie Clark (St Vincent’s genuine name) stars together with Carrie Brownstein, and also Dakota Johnson plays herself. Except in this flick, her movie-self is Clark’s sweetheart. She’s an alternate for Cara Delevingne or potentially Kristen Stewart, that Clark dated in the past.

While it premiered at Sundance this year, it, sadly, does not have a house yet for streaming or circulation because of COVID-19 But eventually, perhaps followers will certainly have the ability to see the cooky shenanigans Johnson presumably provides.

‘The Lost Daughter’

One of 2 flicks in pre-production for Johnson, The Lost Daughter likewise celebrities Olivia Colman and also PeterSarsgaard Plus, it’s Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial launching. It’s based upon the unique by Elena Ferrante and also concentrates on an university teacher (Colman) that discovers herself attracted to a young mommy on a coastline (Johnson). Colman’s personality comes to be knotted in her life, and also the tale relocates from there.

‘Don’ t Worry, Darling’

Lastly, possibly the greatest task Johnson has showing up is Don’ t Worry, Darling, with a majorly piled actors. Not just is Johnson starring, however she’s together with LaBeouf (a get-together after The Peanut Butter Falcon), Florence Pugh, and also ChrisPine It’ll be routed by Olivia Wilde and also currently has a great deal of enjoyment around it.

Not much is found out about the story, however it’s “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert,” according to Variety.

