Why Is Cat So Dumb on ‘Victorious’? Ariana Grande Defended the Character

Fans of Ariana Grande can now revisit the pop star’s early days in Hollywood due to Netflix’s acquisition of the 2010-2013 Nickelodeon sequence Victorious.
The singer performed highschool scholar Cat Valentine, who was typically described as proficient but eccentric and candy however frustratingly dumb. The character’s dim-wittedness grew much more irritating on the spin-off Sam & Cat, main viewers to query the writers’ motives.
Why is Cat so dumb and peculiar on ‘Victorious’?
This puzzlement has outlasted the present as evidenced by a 2017 thread on reddit. “In Season 1 and 2, [Cat] was a really well balanced character, being both ditzy and funny but in a very sweet and [lovable] way, and was just normal enough to be realistic,” one commenter defined.
“Season 3 and 4 her ditzy side was really overplayed, at the fault of the writing rather than Ariana’s acting,” the critic continued, “and she just lost her [lovability], turning into a brain dead [redhead] rather than a ditzy one. Shame really.”
Things went from dangerous to worse as soon as Sam & Cat took over, which Billboard blamed on the sitcom’s “decidedly sour tone.”
As author Andrew Unterberger identified, “It was one thing to see Cat get occasionally beat up in B plots on Victorious, but to see her take it on the chin from the genuinely mean-spirited Sam in the main plot of nearly every episode got pretty rough.”
Ariana Grande defended the character following the spin-off’s cancellation.
While viewers have been beginning to get fed up with Cat’s antics, Ariana expressed overwhelming affection for the position after Sam & Cat didn’t obtain a second season. “When I was younger, people loved Cat so much I used to pretend to be more like her,” the Grammy winner revealed in a 2014 Facebook submit.
“I think that’s honestly because I admire her so much. Her appreciation for life and everybody she encounters. Her passion and genuine excitement for the little things that most people dread like school projects and work,” Ariana added. “She always saw negative obstacles as opportunities to make things good.”
The actress acknowledged that although the character appeared easy and daft, one in all her favourite issues about Cat “was that she never lost her sense of wonder.”
“As we grow up we become more and more jaded and fearful of how we come across,” Ariana famous. “Although Cat goes through the same ridicule as anybody else does growing up, she never changed or lost her childlike wonder… To me she is actually a lot smarter, stronger, and braver than all the rest of us.”
To be clear, not everyone seems to be on the Cat-bashing practice. Numerous Victorious followers have said on social media that the bubbly redhead is a significantly better character than the present’s most important protagonist, Tori Vega (performed by Victoria Justice).
“[Cat] was a really likable and relatable character that didn’t survive solely based off her brother jokes,” one reddit consumer beforehand remarked. “I don’t think the writers really knew what to do with her, and just got lazy. Which is really sad.”