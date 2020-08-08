Why Is Cat So Dumb on ‘Victorious’? Ariana Grande Defended the Character

Fans of Ariana Grande can now revisit the pop star’s early days in Hollywood due to Netflix’s acquisition of the 2010-2013 Nickelodeon sequence Victorious.

The singer performed highschool scholar Cat Valentine, who was typically described as proficient but eccentric and candy however frustratingly dumb. The character’s dim-wittedness grew much more irritating on the spin-off Sam & Cat, main viewers to query the writers’ motives.