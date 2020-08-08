Will. i.am on Working With Maluma on ‘Feel the Beat’

“Feel the Beat,” a track from the Black Eyed Peas’ current multilingual English-Spanish cd, “Translation,” includes the team’s very first partnership with Latin songs celebrityMaluma In a meeting today for Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood problem, frontmanWill i.am. discloses that it was the 3rd track that the team attempted to manage with the 26- year-old reggaeton sensation from Colombia.

“The verse on ‘Feel the Beat’ was originally written for ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life),’” Will claims, describing the 2019 track that at some point included J Balvin rather. “And I do not believe [Maluma] really felt comfy with it at the time. ‘Ritmo’ could have went 2 various instructions, right? It was noticeable, yet it was high-risk since the example was so outright,” he claims of the track (which includes the line, “This is the rhythm, rhythm, rhythm, rhythm, rhythm of the night”).

The 2nd track that they dealt with with each other additionally ended up being an additional stumbling block. “So now, Maluma became very critical on everything that we did, and that’s the power of Maluma,” Will remembers. “He’s not one of those artists that are like, ‘I’m handsome, and this is my ticket in.’ He’s f—ing talented as f—. He works his ass off. And he’s handsome, third.”

Will stops momentarily to clear up: “I like girls. I’m straight as an arrow. But when a handsome motherf—er walks in the room, you’re like, ‘Oh shit. I need to f—ing get my shit together because my girl’s going to be looking over there.’”

Maluma informs a somewhat various variation of collaborating with the Black EyedPeas “The first day that I met them, we went to Los Angeles, and we went straight to the studio,” he claims. “It’s so funny, because the song that they released, they didn’t put me in the song. They put J Balvin, and I was like, ‘What the f—!?’ Then they told me they wanted to change a lot of things, and they wanted to do another song with me.”

They discovered a victor with “Feel the Beat,” which debuted in June with a video which has actually been watched 77 million times on YouTube (as well as gathers a message of assistance for Black Lives Matter).

“He was happy with the outcome,” Will claims.

Will speaks about just how he originally found out about Maluma from his “all-Mexican neighborhood, where everybody’s like, ‘Hey Willie, you heard of Maluma?’ ‘Maluma, what the hell’s a Maluma?’”

Will later on faced Maluma at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime program in Atlanta, which included BrunoMars “I’m walking through the tunnel to go to the floor, and then Maluma’s there,” he bears in mind. “And I’m like, ‘Oh shit, that’s the guy that my family’s talking about.’ So, I fanned out.”

According to Will, songs is experiencing “a different Latin explosion”– with Maluma, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee as well as a lot more– than the one in the ’90 s. “The Ricky Martins, the Enrique Iglesiases, they were really important for the Latin takeover, but they had to sing in English to have success,” Will claims. “Even Shakira’s from that age where Shakira needed to sing inEnglish [Now] these men resemble, ‘F— English, bro.’ It’s a brand-new globe.”

He clarified that these musicians are offering out arenas in the majority of areas of the globe in such a way that the majority of UNITED STATE pop celebrities can not. “There’s a new pop machine,” Will stated. “There’s a new icon, and your teenage daughter likes Maluma. For Miley Cyrus to play stadiums, Miley Cyrus needed Disney, and Miley Cyrus needed songs. The Latin community is such a freaking amazing community that their superstars know their songs. Pop is not that loyal.”