25 Seth Rogen Movies, Ranked

I have not fulfilled SethRogen You most likely have not fulfilled Seth Rogen, either. Yet there’s something concerning the 38- year-old funny celebrity’s visibility that constantly really feels reassuring and also acquainted– at this moment, 21 years right into his movie job, seeing him in a brand-new motion picture seems like overtaking an old close friend.
Rogen’s flicks got to a peak in the mid-2000 s, when the similarity Knocked Up, Superbad, and also Pineapple Express struck movie theaters, and also he hasn’t left the zeitgeist because. His flicks proceeded the success right into the 2010 s with Neighbors and also This Is The End, and also in 2014’s Long Shot was just one of one of the most pleasurable fascinating funnies of the year. Rogen’s wit is constantly someplace in between vulgar and also self-deprecating, yet he’s likewise revealed that he can deal with the periodic severe function also.
This week, Rogen is back with a brand-new launch, the HBO Max special An AmericanPickle In An American Pickle, Rogen plays a twin leading function, something he hasn’t done prior to (though he did play several sustaining personalities in 2008’s Fanboys). The tale complies with Herschel Greenbaum, a 1920 s manufacturing facility employee and also Ashkenazi Jew that obtains entraped in a pet crate of pickle salt water and also in some way protected for 100 years; he’s at some point defrosted out, still to life, and also satisfies Ben Greenbaum, his great-grandson and also a modern application designer living inBrooklyn Rogen plays both guys in a tale that really feels tiny and also self-supporting, a best look for a year when we’re all required to really feel rather self-supporting ourselves.
The motion picture likewise does an excellent task of representing the entertainer that Rogen has actually ended up being for many years. He’s not restricted to simply funny, and also the movie places that on complete screen, handling bigger styles of household, pain, and also religious beliefs in between laughs, jokes, and also social witticism.
Rogen has actually seemed like a pal for most of his 21- year job, so it figures to be a great time to take a look at his body of job general and also see what lands where. The metrics for this are essential to comprehend. We attempted our ideal to restrict this to something that we might moderately take into consideration a “Seth Rogen Movie.”
That indicates leaving out sustaining voice job functions like Monsters vs. Aliens and also the Kung Fu Panda collection, and also bit parts like Donnie Darko, Anchorman, and also 22 Jump Street It likewise indicates omitting early-career functions in TELEVISION programs Freaks and also Geeks and also Undeclared, both of which linked Rogen with Judd Apatow, that played a large component in shaping Rogen right into the super star star and also developer he is today.
So without more trouble, the full position of Seth Rogen flicks:
25
Zeroville (2019)
So, this set’s not terrific. This motion picture is based upon a postmodern book of the exact same name that numerous regarded “unfilmable,” and also, well, it feels like those numerous were most likely right. Directed by and also starring James Franco, Zeroville had actually an insane piled actors that likewise consisted of Rogen, Megan Fox, Danny McBride, Will Ferrell, Bryan Cranston, and also CraigRobinson But the 23% Rotten Tomatoes rating may be also a little charitable for a flick that Indiewire called “A compelling reminder to spend more time reading.”
24
The Guilt Trip (2012)
Here’s the terrific aspect of Seth Rogen flicks. Even the ones we have actually placed completely down below aren’t always negative, simply … not comparable to a few other. The Guilt Trip is a wholesome journey motion picture where Rogen, a developer, takes place a cross-country journey with his mother, played by BarbraStreisand It is great! There is absolutely nothing incorrect with this motion picture. Now, not mosting likely to reach calling it excellent, yet if you ever before locate it 37 mins in, broadcasting on TBS, you do not need to alter the network.
23
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Green Hornet obtains an unjustly bum rap. Rogen offered being a superhero a shot in 2011, and also in the long run stated the experience making it was “a fucking nightmare.” So that’s not terrific. But the motion picture is enjoyable! Rogen as The Green Hornet and also Jay Chau, taking control of Bruce Lee’s function as Kato, are an enjoyable duo and also have a terrific scene where they jam bent on Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the auto. You likewise can not fail with Christoph Waltz as a bad guy, though he does kinda seem like he’s telephoning it in a little in this one. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind supervisor Michel Gondry routed this set, which is type of an odd selection for a superhero motion picture, yet, you understand, it is what it is.
22
Like Father (2018)
Like Father flew under the radar a little bit, yet it was really among Netflix’s most enjoyed flicks around the globe when it was very first launched in2018 Don’t anticipate this to be the normal Rogen- focused price: the story mostly concentrates on a lady (Kristen Bell) reconnecting with her dad (Kelsey Grammer) after being left at the change by her fiancé (Rogen). Bonus for the Rogen followers? This motion picture was routed by an additional Rogen, Seth’s partner, Lauren MillerRogen
21
The Lion King (2019)
The “live action” Lion King isn’t totally real-time activity, and also it has its mistakes. But the outright highlight of the motion picture is Seth Rogen and also Billy Eichner as Timon and alsoPumbaa Just pure power and also personal appeal in a flick that actually required it. They drew it off.
20
Paul (2011)
You will not see Seth Rogen himself for a solitary from of 2011’s Paul, although that the motion picture is live-action. That’s since he voices Paul, the motion picture’s titular alien that connects with a set of nerds played by Shaun of The Dead/Hot Fuzz/The World’s End duo Simon Pegg and also NickFrost Jason Bateman plays a representative chasing them down, so there’s something below for Ozark and also Arrested Development followers, also.
19
Take This Waltz (2011)
Of all the flicks on the checklist, this may be the one most various from any kind of various other. Rogen has actually done dramatization previously, yet never ever did he go as near melancholy as he performed in Take This Waltz, a flick concerning a lady (Michelle Williams) that starts to assume that her other half (Seth Rogen) is not the one for her, which she would certainly favor to be with the male living nearby. Rogen is completely revealed below, in a function the shows pure, gut-wrenching broken heart.
18
Neighbors 2 (2016)
Neighbors 2 is not comparable to Neighbors, yet it’s still a great time. Honestly, it’s type of difficult to go down Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Ike Barinholtz, et cetera of the gang right into any one of these circumstances and also have the motion picture not be amusing. This follow up discovers the Efron/Rogen duo facing an inhuman sorority led by Chlo ë GraceMoretz
17
The Interview (2014)
Remember when The Interview virtually began a worldwide dispute?Same Good times! This Seth Rogen/James Franco collab is not the very first on this checklist, and also it will not be the last. The Interview absolutely has its minutes (and also has various other minutes that have actually been canonized in meme type), and also it’s absolutely worth a watch (the little bits focused around Katy Perry’s “Fireworks” are gold). But is it possibly worth World War III? Hard to state on that particular one.
16
Sausage Party (2016)
OK, so. Say whatever you will certainly around Sausage Party, yet it leaves absolutely nothing on the flooring. This motion picture completely goes all out at every degree. Not just is this attribute size grown-up computer animation funny (possibly the greatest of its kind because South Park: Bigger, Longer, and also Uncut) amusing, it’s obtained generally the whole gang. Rogen and also Jonah Hill as hotdogs?Check Kristen Wiig as a hotdog bun?Check Edward Norton as a bagel called Sammy Bagel Jr.?Sure Michael Cera, Craig Robinson, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, they’re all below. And the finishing is outright chaos. Absolute chaos.
15
Steve Jobs (2015)
Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs is just one of one of the most one-of-a-kind biopics of the last years, informing the tale of its titular Apple creator (Michael Fassbender) not with a regular ‘life tale’ framework, yet in 3 unique scenes from minutes in his life. Rogen does a few of his finest remarkable job below as Steve Wozniak, Jobs’ method a lot more rational and also technologically-minded founder.
14
Zack and also Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Rogen collaborated supervisor Kevin Smith and also co-lead Elizabeth for Zack and also Miri Make a Porno, an uproarious motion picture that’s … precisely what the title claims it is. Obviously, this motion picture is extremely crude and also vulgar– but also for one of the most component, it actually functions. Also consists of uproarious Craig Robinson and also Jason Mewes (Jay of Jay and also Silent Bob popularity) permanently step
13
The Disaster Artist (2017)
Rogen plays a sustaining function in The Disaster Artist, as one of the voices of factor on the staff of The Room, attempting to control star/writer/director/ maniac Tommy Wiseau’s outright mania. This motion picture is actually excellent and also best up there with Ed Wood and also the numerous variations of The Producers for ideal flicks concerning negative flicks.
12
An American Pickle (2020)
The most recent enhancement to the checklist, An American Pickle is a testimony to Rogen’s capability to lug a flick if absolutely nothing else. Playing both Herschel Greenbaum (a 1920 s Ashkenazi Jew that was maintained to life for virtually 100 years after being entraped in a pet crate of pickle salt water) and also Ben Greenbaum (a modern computer system designer), Rogen fairly actually brings the entire motion picture– there aren’t numerous various other personalities, duration.
The motion picture is a great deal smaller sized and also a lot more restrained than a great deal of others on this checklist, and also in handling styles of pain, fatality, religious beliefs, and also household, while likewise folding in some social witticism, is just one of one of the most fully grown of Rogen’s job.
11
50/50 (2011)
Rogen’s very first motion picture coupled with celebrity Joseph Gordon-Levitt and also supervisor Jonathan Levine is a touching tale of relationship and also household that’s fixated a man (Gordon-Levitt) that gets ill with cancer cells and also just has a 50% possibility to endure (that’s the title! obtain it?). Rogen plays his devoted ideal friend that’s with him every action of the method, and also fairly honestly we must all pursue this kind of relationship. It’s a fascinating motion picture.
10
Long Shot (2019)
Long Shot, which functions Rogen as a Brooklyn reporter that discovers himself in a flirtation with Charlize Theron, playing an old youth associate that’s currently ready to possibly end up being the President of the United States, does not precisely change the wheel. It’s an enchanting funny– and also it’s done damn well The Molly scene is fabulous. Bonus factors for Bob Odenkirk playing a TELEVISION star-turned-asshole-POTUS in such a way that makes you laugh and also not cry
9
Observe & &(**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(2009)
Observe &Report(******** )was forgotten upon first launch since it appeared right around the exact same time as the significantly-dumber as well as likewise signifcantly-worse Paul Blart: Mall Cop, which naturally took place to end up being a titan ticket office hit.Anyway Observe & & Report– routed by Jody Hill, Danny McBride’s companion on Eastbound and also Down, Vice Principals, and also The Righteous Gemstones– has actually obtained a little of Taxi Driver in it, placing Rogen as an emotionally weak shopping mall guard. The definitely bonkers story below entails a car park flasher and also Rogen’s personality having a generally unwarranted crush on a cosmetics counter sales female played by AnnaFaris This motion picture obtains dark, and also is just one of the very best acting tasks of Rogen’s whole job.
8
Funny People (2009)
Funny People integrates a couple of various high qualities of Rogen’s ideal flicks and also draws all of it in one. Here, he plays Ira, a forthcoming comic that satisfies and also obtains a task benefiting significant celebrity George (Adam Sandler, playing a rather clear satire of himself). Only George has actually lately been detected with an incurable health problem that he might or might not defeat. This has actually obtained a great deal of that trademark Apatow wit– since Judd Apatow routed it– yet likewise lots of genuine minutes, and also is simply a basic excellent motion picture improved the connection in between these 2 people. Jonah Hill, Jason Schwartzman, Leslie Mann, Aubrey Plaza, and also the RZA play uproarious sustaining functions in this underrated treasure.
7
Neighbors (2014)
Neighbors is the motion picture that stood for a significant pivotal moment for Zac Efron, yet its the pairing of Efron and also Rogen that actually functions to make the motion picture among the very best funnies of the 2010 s. This tale of brand-new moms and dads (Rogen, Rose Byrne) that relocate beside a society residence (with Efron, Dave Franco, Jarrod Carmichael, and also Christopher Mintz-Plasse amongst the participants) is a delight throughout, with terrific songs and also both wise and also slapstick wit.
6
The 40 Year Old Virgin (2005)
Rogen’s very first actually huge motion picture function was as Steve Carell’s more youthful and also lewder colleague, Cal, at his Best Buy- esque task. It’s insane to assume that Rogen was just around 22 when he shot The 40 Year Old Virgin, yet it plainly deserved it, since: a) it additionally developed his connection with Judd Apatow, b) it revealed that his wit from Freaks and also Geeks and also Undeclared might actually equate to the cinema and also c) it’s simply damn amusing. Apatow likewise informed Kelly Clarkson that the scene where Carell notoriously shouts her name while obtaining his upper body waxed was a concept that Rogen engraved onto their on-set notes. Some benefit factors there.
5
This Is The End (2013)
This Is The End is one of the most one-of-a-kind, initial motion picture on this checklist, and also god damn is it an enjoyable one. In this motion picture, Rogen, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Danny McBride and also the entire gang, actually (consisting of others like Paul Rudd, Mindy Kaling, and also a berserk Michael Cera) play variations of themselves, collected at Franco’s residence for a large celebration. While at his residence, uh, the armageddon occurs, and also numerous of these celebs pass away, while the staying battle to endure in its consequences with minimal sources and also a lot more minimal understanding of what’s taking place. An definitely hysterical watch, with some uproarious self-deprecating wit completely via, and also a definitely vibrant dancing number at some point rolled in. Rogen and also Jay Baruchel are the de facto leads, yet this likewise may be the craziest Jonah Hill has actually ever before been
4
Pineapple Express (2008)
Before we also discuss this motion picture, we require to discuss the trailer. If you weren’t vocal singing and also dance along to M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes” while obtaining extremely thrilled for this humorous motion picture when that trailer decreased in 2008, what were you also doing?
Pineapple Express is best up there with the very first Harold and also Kumar and also any kind of Cheech and also Chong entrances for the best stoner movies of perpetuity, and also it aids that this set likewise works at the exact same time as a properly excellent activity motion picture. Gary Cole plays a terrific crook, Danny McBride as a pusher called “Red” is unbelievable. Some components– mostly Rogen’s personality, a 25- year-old, dating a secondary school elderly– have not aged specifically well, yet the remainder of the motion picture brings sufficient pleasure to be able to look past those disobediences and also delight in the wide variety of excellent things. The Rogen-Franco pairing goes to an outright top in PineappleExpress
3
Knocked Up (2007)
Knocked Up was Rogen’s very first leading function in an attribute movie, and also what a launching it was. After supporting Steve Carell in Judd Apatow’s The 40 Year Old Virgin, he took the lead in Knocked Up, concerning a stoner loafer, an increasing enjoyment reporter, and also their unexpected maternity. The motion picture adeptly stabilizes jokes and also circumstances that make us laugh while likewise revealing that, you understand, you have actually obtained ta mature eventually.
There’s likewise a scene where Rogen and also Paul Rudd, stumbling in Las Vegas, flip out over all the various sort of chairs in their resort space. This scene belongs in the Smithsonian, and also the project starts currently.
2
The Night Before (2015)
You may be stunned to see The Night Before so high up on the checklist. But wherefore this motion picture is– a rather off-color vacation funny for adutls– it’s generally ideal. A triad of pals (Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Anthony Mackie) have a Christmas custom of obtaining intoxicated every Christmas Eve after among their pals shed his moms and dads in a mishap as a young adult. The Night Before overtakes the 3 of them as grownups in various phases of life; Mackie’s personality is a popular professional athlete, Rogen’s will have a child, and also JGL’s is a sad loafer, as they prepare yourself wherefore they make a decision is the last time for this long-running custom.
And after that the partying beginnings, and also the primarily medicine and also alcohol-induced experience takes them throughout New York City seeking a fabulous and also evasive celebration. Great songs, great deals of laughs, and also a definitely incredible Michael Shannon efficiency make this motion picture one you need to review every holiday at least.
1
Superbad (2007)
Superbad was the very best funny of the year when it was launched back in 2oo7, and also while it’s done something amazing– stand up. It could simply be the very best funny because 2000, duration.
Rogen does not also play among the lead functions– those are rather played by his pals Michael Cera and also Jonah Hill– yet this is undoubtebly his motion picture. Part of that is his scene-stealing sustaining function (along with Bill Hader) as a police officer wanting to reveal the excited, geeky, goofball Fogell (that selects the timeless pen names of “McLovin”) (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) a great time. While there’s a wealth of flicks that proclaim the uglier side of policing by transforming police officers right into epic heroes, Rogen’s efficiency is undoubtedly human and also fun-loving.
The various other component of it is the reality that Rogen and also his creating companion, Evan Goldberg, began creating this motion picture when they were simply 13 years of ages. It’s been a funny experience since– a teenager motion picture that not just makes us laugh, yet seems like a site in the category. This is the closest point to a Fast Times at Ridgemont High for a particular generation. Sure, it has its gross out minutes and also vulgar wit, sure, yet Superbad differs since not just is it uproariously amusing, yet it’s obtained a great deal of heart behind it also. And that’s why it’s a traditional.
Evan Romano
Evan is an associate editor for Men’s Health, with bylines in The New York Times, MTV News, Brooklyn Magazine, and also VICE.
