CDMX pedestrians benefited from a red traffic control to dance to the rhythm of “La Chona”

Neither the wellness and also recession brought on by coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) he has stayed clear of that lots of Mexicans shed their delight Sample of this is a enjoyable and also spontaneous minute what occurred this Friday on a road in the Mexico City, which has actually triggered experience in the social media networks.

A Twitter individual shared a video clip this Saturday in which it is observed just how a team of pedestrians benefited from a red traffic control to begin dancing to the rhythm of “La Chona”, the effective signature tune by Toucans of Tijuana.



This took place the other day throughout a drop in the facility of CDMX. A vehicle brought ” La Chona ” dipping into full blast, which triggered individuals to begin dance and also having a celebration out of no place that just lasted a couple of secs. It was truly gorgeous. I enjoy this community.

While some they danced alone, a pair was put in the facility of the track to reveal their finest actions; also a young seized the day to reveal his break dancing abilities Witnesses they slapped the dancing that lasted nearly a min.

(Screenshot: Twitter/ ashauri).



The pictures were recorded at the edge of Tacuba and also Eje Central, in the Historical Center, right before the PostalPalace

The video clip has actually been viralized in the last hrs therefore much it has greater than 17 thousand retweets and also little bit greater than 46 thousand “I like it”.

Before long, numerous customers they responded with wit and also commemorated the minute:.



” What I enjoy regarding this video clip is that as opposed to all the awful video clips of the previous weeks, it advises us that there are much more points that link us than those that divide us. “.

” What @Ashauri reveals is that the citizens of this nation are greater than those of the combi, the marros, menchos, lozoyas, rosarios, the intellectual and also financial elites … with any luck we find out that joined we are more powerful and also our resemblances are greater than ours distinctions “.

” There is no question that La Chona is much more effective than the nationwide anthem “, were a few of the remarks.



The obstacle of La ChonaChallenge

The tune ” La Chona ” was premiered in nineteen ninety 5 and also comes from the cd ” You took my heart “ It is motivated by a genuine situation, according to the designers.

Twenty- 5 years later on, it has actually settled in the mexican music society; also recently raised its appeal on social media sites and also has actually taken care of to have his very own viral obstacle #LaChonaChallenge, in which the Mexican vocalist also got involved Thalia and also the previous grown-up movie celebrity MiaKhalifa .



In April 2019, the Tijuana Toucans came to be the initial norteño category team to do at Coachella, an event of hipster and also alternate society that offered a cozy welcome to this famous Mexican band in Indio (California, UNITED STATES).

