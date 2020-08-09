Get a Glimpse of Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show ‘Selena+Chef’ to Stream on HBO Max This Month

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make sure that folks around the globe spend inordinate quantities of time at residence, many celebrities try to broaden their horizons to suit their present circumstances higher.

American pop star and actress, Selena Gomez, has additionally joined in on the development. The 28-year-old shared a 93-second trailer of her upcoming cooking present, the place globally famend cooks train her — through video chat — to organize numerous delicacies.

Selena Gomez at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 | Photo: Getty Images

Gomez admitted to her 185 million Instagram followers that she usually struggled within the kitchen, which was one of many inspirations for the present.

She then invited them to hitch her on her informative journey to turning into an honest chef in her personal proper, as she discovered from a number of consultants. Gomez captioned the trailer:

“me trying to be a graceful cook.. my cooking show is streaming 8/13 on @hbomax @maxpop.”

The “Hands to Myself” singer will certainly have tons of help from her adoring followers, who have been fast to specific their pleasure and have been trying ahead to the present.

Some followers even drew up requests for the “Selena + Chef” present, asking Gomez to include vegan dishes into its roaster.

Selena’s cooking present needed to be shot with none crew members on the premises, as a result of COVID-19.

However, it will not be all enjoyable and video games as Selena admitted to disliking a number of the dishes she needed to put together — an octopus dish that was proven within the trailer was significantly laborious to make. Gomez said that it was an expertise she had no intention of repeating sooner or later.

Nonetheless, filming the present through the novel Coronavirus pandemic has been an thrilling expertise for the pop star. Crew members needed to take a look at for COVID-19 commonly and had no direct contact with Gomez or any of her household for the whole filming length.

Instead, the present was shot utilizing remotely managed cameras within the singer’s front room and kitchen. Selena confessed to feeling a little bit odd whereas filming as there have been no crew members in her residence, however simply “cameras everywhere.”

Despite the obvious challenges, Gomez had loads of firm whereas capturing as her grandparents and different relations functioned as her tasters on the present.

Selena additionally, after all, loved the digital firm of quite a few world-renowned cooks, together with Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, and plenty of others. Gomez additionally obtained a particular 28th birthday deal with from the cooks in anticipation of the present’s debut.

The “Selena + Chef” present consists of ten episodes, with every installment highlighting a special food-related charity and is set to premiere on HBO Max on the 13th of August, 2020.