Jennifer Aniston Says Friends Reunion Delay Is ‘Very Sad’

“You’re never going to get rid of ‘Friends,’ sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

Jennifer Aniston responded to the information that the “Friends” get-together for HBO Max was postponed once more as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Deadline, the starlet, 51, claimed the news was unfavorable, as the manufacturing to unite the whole actors of the precious comedy has actually been delayed 3 times currently.

“It’s very sad that we had to move it again,” she started. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

The unscripted program was set up to movie on the WarnerBros initial audio phase in March as the lockdown started. It was after that pressed back to May, after that rescheduled once again for August.



Getty Friends Producer Teases When Reunion Might Happen, Ross as well as Rachel’s Future Fate as well as MuchMore

View Story

There is no collection day for taping to start since yet, however Aniston stays confident that the unique will still be … extremely unique for the followers.

“It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been,” she clarified. “So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed.”

“You’re never going to get rid of ‘Friends,’ sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc as well as Matthew Perry have actually all been validated to show up with Aniston for the get-together.



ABC Kimmel Helps Jennifer Aniston Surprise a Young Nurse Who Tested Positive forCoronavirus

View Story

At the moment of the initial hold-up, Warner Media Entertainment as well as Direct- to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt informed Variety that he wishes the unique will still be shot before a live-studio target market.

“We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together,” he clarified. “And we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

Meanwhile, Aniston summarized her ideas on just how tough the year has actually been thus far.

“I’m supposed to renew my drivers license and I don’t want it to say 2020 on it,” she admitted. “I just want to get 2020 out and behind us.”

Got a tale or a suggestion for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com