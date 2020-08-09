Jennifer Aniston sustains Drew Barrymore adhering to newest statement











Friends celebrity Jennifer Aniston has actually revealed her assistance for Drew Barrymore that has actually made an interesting statement regarding her brand-new daytime talk program



That’s what friends are for! Jennifer Aniston has actually obtained Drew Barrymore’s back and also she desires her to understand it.

The Charlie’s Angels celebrity will start an interesting brand-new trip and also it’s obtained the seal of authorization from her A-list close friend.

Drew, 45, is getting ready to launch The Drew Barrymore Show and also required to Instagram to disclose a brand-new sector she’s obtained prepared, and also Jennifer, 51, was among the initial to quickly strike ‘like’ to reveal her assistance.

“Let’s connect!” Drew composed. “I am permanently follower [sic] of general delivery and also while developing @thedrewbarrymoreshow, I understood I intended to get in touch with every one of you with great antique concrete mail in a section we are calling #DearDrew Write us a letter, share motivating pictures, a foolish kind and even send us an expense! Go to @thedrewbarrymoreshow to discover exactly how you can take part. Can’t delay to obtain your letters!”

Drew disclosed a brand-new sector on her approaching daytime television talk program

The daytime TELEVISION program is readied to premiere on September 14 on CBS and also Drew will certainly not just heading the task she’ll be the exec manufacturer also.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” she informed CNN. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Drew has actually been obtaining followers thrilled for the launch with some funny marketing product, consisting of a clip of contemporary Drew interviewing her seven-year-old self.

Drew meetings her seven-year-old self

The enjoyable video clip obtained several of Drew’s various other star good friends discharged up for the program also. When Drew advertised it with a clip on Instagram, Cameron Diaz composed: “Stop!!!! OMG this is gonna be even better than I thought!”

Talk reveal host Jimmy Fallon additionally branded it: “The best thing I’ve ever seen.”

And with 40 years of showbiz behind her something informs us she’s not mosting likely to have a scarcity of Hollywood stars making visitor looks on The Drew Barrymore Show.

