Jennifer Aniston’s real-life pals: From Sandra Bullock to her youth BFF

If you can construct your very own all-star team of Hollywood besties, Jennifer Aniston would certainly be leading on the checklist.

The 51- year-old starlet initially gained the globe’s cumulative heart in 1994, starring as the kind-of-spoiled yet completely gracious Rachel Green onFriends In the almost 3 years because, she’s remained to instill a wit and also appeal right into her onscreen personalities that makes her appear relatable off the display too.

But that really reaches call Aniston a pal in real-life? From an ex-husband to a youth bestie, right here’s a more detailed check out the that’s that of Aniston’s pal team.





Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston and also Courteney Cox played on-screen BFFs for 10 years as Rachel Green and also MonicaGeller And in real-life, it’s not all that various.

In enhancement to never ever missing out on each various other’s birthday celebration parties and also supper events, both have actually belonged of each various other’s most huge minutes in life.

In 2004, Cox called Aniston the godmother to her child, Coco, with then-husband, DavidArquette And in 2015, Aniston asked Cox to be her housemaid of honor when she wed Justin Theroux (Cox was additionally present at Aniston’s 2000 wedding to Brad Pitt).

“There’s absolutely no judgment in Court. You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving,” Aniston informed More publication in2014

.

“I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot,” she included of their relationship. “Without handing out excessive of my exclusive things, all I can state is she’s been there for me with thick and also slim.”

The remainder of the Friends actors

It do without stating that Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and also David Schwimmer would certainly additionally belong of Aniston’s off-screen team.

Though they most notoriously developed their connection playing pals on TELEVISION, the actors (Courteney Cox, also, certainly) has actually continued to be enclose the almost twenty years because the Friends collection ending broadcast in 2004.

Over the years, the actors has all corresponded, with Aniston sharing that they still take care of team parties in spite of contradictory job timetables and also living far from each other. “It happens once every two years,” claimed Aniston of their get-togethers in a 2019 look on The Late Show With StephenColbert “But the girls, all the time,” she kept in mind of her even more constant suppers with Cox and alsoKudrow

.





When Aniston signed up with Instagram in 2019, she almost damaged the social media sites system with her very first article – a selfie with her previous Friends castmates. (She really did establish the document for the fastest time to get to one million fans on Instagram, as acknowledged by the Guinness World Records, FYI.)

And in February 2020, it was revealed that the long-awaited Friends get-together followers had actually been promoting was ultimately in the jobs.

Sandra Bullock

Aniston and also Bullock return virtually regarding the Friends actors. In Aniston’s cover tale for Interview publication’s March 2020 problem, Bullock played job interviewer, where it was exposed both satisfied with a shared ex-boyfriend, Tate Donovan.

After conference once again at a shared pal’s wedding celebration, both promptly struck up a relationship of their very own, with Bullock regularly going to Aniston’s supper events.

“I look at you at your dinner table, because you sit at the same place all the time, and you are surrounded by these extraordinary people that you’ve known for so long,” Bullock claimed of Aniston throughout the meeting.

“I just get to sit back and go, ‘I’m so lucky to sit here with my family and be a part of this world,’” she proceeded. “You share your wealth, the wealth of your friendships. You literally go, ‘Here are my friends, they’re going to love you, too. Here’s my family, they’re going to love you, too. Here’s my home, stay as long as you want.’ That’s a rare thing. A lot of people don’t have that.”

More lately, Aniston assisted Bullock commemorate her 56 th birthday celebration – pandemic design. “Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love,” Aniston created along with an image of a little team of pals using their masks. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU,” she contributed to her Instagram tale article.

Justin Theroux

Yes, it is feasible to be pals with your ex-spouse, as confirmed by Aniston and alsoTheroux The 2 started dating in 2011 and also ended up being involved a year later on. In 2015, they wed in a little event kept in their yard (with much of the pals on this checklist present), yet by 2017, Aniston and also Theroux had actually revealed their splitting up.

However, their relationship is still going solid. Theroux uploaded on his Instagram tale from Aniston’s Friendsgiving in 2019, and also he never ever misses out on desiring her a pleased birthday celebration on social media sites either. Theroux can also be seen congratulating Aniston on her current Emmy election for her function in The Morning Show after she uploaded her enjoyment to Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon

They might presently be co-starring in The Morning Show with each other (they additionally both function as executive manufacturers on the program), yet Aniston and also Witherspoon have really recognized each various other because Aniston’s Friends days.

In 2000, Witherspoon made one of the best cameos of the collection as Rachel Green’s more youthful sis, Jill (she and also Aniston also reenacted their favored scene in a meeting in 2019).





“She was so sweet to me,” Witherspoon remembered of very first conference Aniston in a meeting with Harper’sBazaar

.

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh – don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves,” she claimed, including, “They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Rita Wilson





It’s vague when starlet Rita Wilson and also Aniston ended up being pals, yet she becomes part of Aniston’s routine supper team. In reality, Wilson and also her spouse, Tom Hanks, would certainly also take place dual days with Aniston and also Theroux when they were a pair.

Additionally, Wilson and also Aniston both share Greek origins. Aniston’s papa was birthed in Greece and also Wilson’s moms and dads are both of Greek descent – she and also Hanks were lately provided Greek citizenship by the nation’s head of state.

Laura Dern

Dern has actually commonly been detected at birthday celebration events and also vacation parties with Aniston for many years. Unsurprisingly, Dern and also Cox are additionally buddies. On Christmas Eve, Dern uploaded an image with her youngsters and also Cox and also her child, sharing that commemorating with each other was a 14- year custom.

And if you’re maintaining track, Dern is additionally pals with Aniston’s ex-spouse, Brad Pitt, and also she lately starred along with Reese Witherspoon in the tv collection, Big Little Lies – so of course, everybody in Hollywood truly does recognize each various other.

Dern and also Aniston share an additional unusual link. Dern was involved to star Billy Bob Thornton, that unexpectedly left her in 2000 to wed Angelina Jolie while Dern was away for job. Jolie additionally notoriously wed Aniston’s ex-spouse, Pitt, though both have actually because divided.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel and also Aniston are such friends that he officiated her 2015 wedding celebration to Justin Theroux.

The late-night talk program host is additionally a constant visitor at Aniston’s Thanksgiving and also Christmas events – in spite of his attractive strong Friendsgiving demand. In 2018, Kimmel teased Aniston concerning her yearly Thanksgiving pals supper when she showed up on his program.

“On Thanksgiving, I cook a lot of stuff – the normal turkey, yams, the whole deal – but at your event, we had all of those things,” Kimmel claimed, keeping in mind that Aniston’s supper happens the day prior to the vacation. “So then I’m making the same thing everyone had the night before, again,” griped Kimmel, whose spouse, Molly, and also youngsters are additionally routine visitors at Aniston’s house.





“Maybe on Friendsgiving, we could designate another special meal that we have that’s not turkey,” he recommended, including that Italian or Mexican food would certainly behave.

Ever the thoughtful host, Aniston’s 2019 Friendsgiving consisted of “Jimmy’s F**king Enchiladas,” which she happily shared on Instagram.

Chelsea Handler

Comedian Chelsea Handler signed up with Aniston and also Theroux on the pair’s honeymoon in 2015 (star Jason Bateman and also BFF Cox additionally supposedly accompanied).

In 2017, Handler and also Aniston supposedly had a befalling, yet both have actually because composed. Handler attended at Aniston’s 50 th birthday celebration celebration in 2019, and also she also invited Aniston to Instagram later on that exact same year.

Jason Bateman

Actor Jason Bateman and also Aniston have actually shown up in 5 movies with each other for many years, consisting of HorribleBosses But they have actually additionally been buddies for years. In a meeting on Chelsea Handler’s program in 2017, Aniston shared that she’s recognized Bateman because they were 23- years-old.

Aniston also commemorated Bateman when he obtained a celebrity on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in2017 “The part that I’m the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather,” she claimed in her speech.

Chris McMillan

How much back does their relationship go, you ask? McMillan was the male behind one of the globe’s most renowned hairdos, developing “The Rachel” for Aniston in the late ’90 s.

The appearance was not one of Aniston’s faves, as she informed Allure in2011 “I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look,” she claimed, also confessing that she could not identify just how to design the cut herself.





But both have actually continued to be buddies since. While McMillan goes to every one of Aniston’s supper events, he’s additionally her best male on collection (he deals with her on The Morning Show) and also at photoshoots.

In 2018, Aniston offered McMillan with In Design’s Hairstylist Of The Year honor. Reflecting on their then-nearly 25 years of relationship, she claimed, “You’re one of the most passionate and kind human beings that I’ve had the good fortune of getting to know and I get to call you my family. I feel blessed every day for that.”

Jennifer Meyer





Jennifer Meyer is among Hollywood’s best fashion jewelry developers, and also she counts much of her A-list customers like Aniston amongst her pals (Kate Hudson and also Courteney Cox are additionally component of that checklist). Meyer also created Aniston’s and also Theroux’s wedding celebration rings when they were wed in 2015.

Andrea Bendewald





Actress Andrea Bendewald may simply be Aniston’s most long-lasting relationship, as both have actually been pals because they were14

.

Bendewald was supposedly a bridesmaid at Aniston’s very first wedding celebration to Brad Pitt in 2000, and also Aniston worked as housemaid of honor when her bestie obtained wed a year later on.

Though Bendewald is most popular for her function in the ‘90s sitcom, Suddenly Susan, she did make a cameo appearance in season 7 of Friends (as Monica’ s bridal gown bane). She and also Aniston are sharing the display once again, as Bendewald has a persisting function on The Morning Show.