Kylie Jenner Debuted a New Hairstyle at an Early Birthday Dinner

Her birthday celebration isn’t till August 10, however Kylie Jenner commemorated early today with good friends at a supper at Nobu in LosAngeles

The truth celebrity and also make-up magnate, that is transforming 23 this year, recorded the celebration on her Instagram Stories in a collection of video.

Fans saw that Kylie was showing off a face-lift in the clips. The celebrity used her hair in an all-natural looking, brownish bob for the evening out.

The truth star/makeup magnate transforms 23 today (on August 10, to be specific– mark your schedules). Earlier today, she had a very early birthday event with some good friends at Nobu in LosAngeles Kylie recorded the evening out on her Instagram Story, since that’s simply what you carry out in 2020 when a point occurs.

“Last night my besties took me to a last minute early bday dinner,” Kylie captioned one clip on Instagram Stories including herself and also her pal, HarryHudson Kardashian followers (and also individuals that simply can not prevent recognizing a great deal regarding the Kardashians and also Jenners because, once more, that’s life in 2020) saw that Kylie was showing off a face-lift: A stylish however laid-back, natural-looking bob.

Kylie looked elegant as constantly in a white, crocheted bralette top and also an extra-large black, natural leather coat, which she displayed in a clip of her burning out the candle lights on her birthday celebration cake.

