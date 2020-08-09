Shark Week 2020 TELEVISION Schedule: Discovery Channel Programming Line-Up

RELEVANT TALES

Beginning this Sunday and also proceeding with following weekend break, Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is a yearly, Jaws– going down phenomenon including greater than 20 hrs of initial shows concerning among nature’s most been afraid killers.

In enhancement to myriad docudramas, 2020’s star-studded schedule consists of Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, which matches fabulous fighter Mike Tyson versus a black pointer coral reef shark; Shaq Attack, where NBA veterinarian Shaquille O’Neal attempts to establish what shark has the best predacious assault; Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, a funny unique that rejoins Devine with Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm and also Blake Anderson; and also Will Smith: Off the Deep End, in which the actor/rapper challenges his anxiety of the ocean blues.

Scroll down for the full Shark Week lineup, after that struck the remarks and also inform us which specials stimulate your fin-terest.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

8 pm Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off

Three groups of scientists go back to among the last searching premises. They will certainly utilize decoys, drones, and also undersea video cameras to count the variety of violations and also gather information on searching strategies to see if the shark populace is recoiling.

9 pm Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef

Legendary fighter and also business owner Mike Tyson is tackling a brand-new obstacle … and also he selected one of the most not likely training companion. Iron Mike will certainly go head to head with several of the sea’s leading peak killers consisting of the black pointer coral reef shark. With renowned ring commentator Michael Buffer foretelling, these 2 heavyweights will certainly contest undersea, where Mike Tyson will certainly attempt to rack up a TKO over the substantial shark … done in the name of research study. And do not stress, no sharks were damaged (or attacked) planned of this episode.

10 pm Shark Lockdown

In the waters off New Zealand, the biggest women fantastic whites are gauging over 20 feet long, gaining the label “the 747s.” With no human communication throughout COVID-19, scientists constructed a self-propelled cage to see just how searching patterns have actually altered.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

8 pm Abandoned Waters (FKA Sharks of Neptune)

COVID-19 has actually altered the globe’s habits which has actually offered shark scientists with a when in a life time chance to examine the substantial fantastic whites at Australia’s NeptuneIslands With no human communication for the very first time in years, several of the largest fantastic white sharks in the world are going back to their all-natural habits … permitting researchers to examine them up close and also individual in manner ins which were virtually difficult prior to.

9 pm ShaqAttack

After making it through a shark experience in Shaq Does Shark Week, Shaquille O’Neal is back … and also currently he gets on a goal to establish what shark has the best predacious assault. But he can not do it alone. Shaq is releasing YouTube celebrities Dude Perfect and also Mark Rober to place numerous varieties to the examination and also discover one of the most astonishing searching strategies of this supreme killer.

10 pm Jaws Awakens

Shark professional Chris Fallows signs up with Jeff Kurr and also Dickie Chivell to look for the biggest male fantastic white shark worldwide. Together, Chris, Jeff and also Dickie check out the waters of New Zealand searching for a virtually 20- foot long, two-ton shark called Fred.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

8 pm Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks

Wildlife biologist and also guardian Forrest Galante studies several of one of the most treacherous, shark-infested waters in the southerly hemisphere done in an effort to find 3 one-of-a-kind sharks shed to scientific research for as lengthy as 100 years.

9 pm Will Smith: Off the Deep End

Will Smith is diving carelessly right into activity, exhilaration, and also shark plagued waters, as he challenges his anxiety of the ocean blues and also the open jaws of nature’s fiercest killers.

10 pm Great White Serial Killer Extinction

The Great White Serial Killer returns and also it gets on a murder spree that might press the California Sea Otter to termination. Investigators release an otter dummy to obtain a closer appearance and also witness among one of the most amazing assaults in Shark Week background.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

8 pm Monster Under the Bridge

Scientists think that beast sharks make their house under the Old Seven MileBridge Fishermen assert that a person of the sharks is an 18- foot-long, one-ton fantastic hammerhead called BigMoe If this holds true, he will certainly be the biggest hammerhead in the world.

9 pm Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair

Last year, Adam Devine and also a group of aquatic biologists released a CATS electronic camera tag on a huge tiger shark that produced an unusual scientiﬁc exploration; a KEY TIGER SHARK BURROW. Scientists think this might be the biggest parish of tiger sharks in the world– or in Adam’s mind, the supreme shark event! Adam Devine, Anders Holm and also Blake Anderson discover what makes this tiger shark event so impressive. Are they mating? Are they pupping? Are they feeding? What makes this such a wonderful shark event?

10 pm Great White Double Trouble

Australia remains in the middle of a climbing wave of shark assaults, with fantastic whites blazing a trail. And researchers have actually simply found that Aussies are encountering not one populace of fantastic whites, yet 2 and also scientists wish to know that rules the waters.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

8 pm Air Jaws 2020

Shark Week commemorates 20 years of flying sharks with Jeff Kurr, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and also much more as they review one of the most prominent and also famous “Air Jaws” minutes.

9 pm Jaws in America

Snoop Dogg has a look at why Great White Sharks are settling along America’s coasts. Will this be the “sharkiest” summer season in United States background? In this unique, Snoop will certainly break down the craziest shark experiences captured on tape, admire the wild and also unforeseeable responses, and also meet the top specialists that are attempting to open the keys behind this fantastic white shark intrusion.

10 pm Mako Nation

Shark professional Riley Elliot and also undersea cameraman Andy Casagrande get on a legendary exploration to discover the secrets of the mako shark in among the last position on planet where these peak killers rule the waters.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

8 pm Alien Sharks: First Contact

Mysterious & & strange unusual sharks hide much under the waves in extremely deep waters where scientists get on a mission to make initial call. Pursuing the evasive frilled shark, sleeper shark and also cookie cutter shark bring a lot more unanticipated experiences.

9 pm Lair of the Great White

A group of specialists try to discover why a populace of fantastic whites off the shore of Western Australia is a lot a lot more hostile than others. The group should endure the components and also endeavor right into treacherous undersea caverns to discover on their own.

10 pm Tiger Shark King

In the Caribbean, a deepsea electronic camera caught video footage of a 14- foot tiger shark experiencing an attack by a big, hidden monster. It might be an unidentified varieties of mega-shark and even a cannibalistic tiger shark.Dr Austin Gallagher intends to discover.

11 pm I Was Prey Shark Week 2

Two experience hunters state their horrible shark assault experiences. Off the shore of Australia, a spearfishing exploration develops into a headache including a savage bull shark and also a wonderful white assaults a paddle boarder on Ascension Island.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

8 pm Sharks of Ghost Island

On the side of the Bermuda Triangle exists Ghost Island, an area citizens have actually deserted after several shipwrecks and also shark assaults.Dr Craig O’Connell has actually been right here before to examine the prospective shark location, yet his initial journey finished quickly when his watercraft virtually sank. Now Craig is back with a group of specialists and also they are identified to discover why this island brings in a lot of sharks, also the fantastic white.

9 pm Wicked Sharks

As the variety of fantastic white shark experiences on Cape Cod spikes, shark professionalDr Greg Skomal bursts out advanced technology to catch the white shark’s point-of-view– disclosing precisely just how and also where they search in the summer season to far better secure the general public.

10 pm Sharks Gone Wild 3

Everything you constantly wished to know concerning viral shark video clips yet hesitated to ask! Sharks Gone Wild 3 evaluates whatever from viral video clips and also the largest newspaper article to the most recent in advanced shark scientific research.

11 pm I Was Prey: Terrors from the Deep

A California internet user, a Canadian thrill-seeker, an Alabama football instructor and also a mommy from North Carolina disclose just how they each came in person with the sea’s leading killer and also lived to inform their tales.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

8 pm Naked & & Afraid of Sharks 2

On the side of the Bermuda Triangle, 5 Naked and also Afraid experts– Matt Wright, Jeff Zausch, Serena and also Amber Shine and also Alex Manard– effort to make it through on a remote strip of islands whose waters are so including killers, citizens call it “Shark Alley.” With restricted sources and also penalizing problems ashore, they’ll have no selection yet to require to the waters and also take on starving sharks for the very same food.