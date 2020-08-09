Spotify Chief Executive Officer stimulates outrage, Taylor Swift establishes an additional document

Plus, a not likely symbol goes viral

These are your Weekend Notes for August 8th, 2020.

Our leading tale today, Spotify Chief Executive Officer Daniel Eck stimulated dispute in the songs market with remarks made throughout a meeting with the on-line magazine “Music Ally.”

In safeguarding musicians’ capacity to live off of Streaming earnings, Eck claimed, “There is a narrative fallacy here, combined with the fact that, obviously, some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape, where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough.”

Artists and also followers responded to the billionaire Chief Executive Officer’s remarks with outrage. Matt and also TMU creator Buddy Iahn evaluate.

Speaking of Spotify, Award- winning duo Maddie & &(********************************************************************************************************** )are joining viral pop triad Avenue Beat for a set of Spotify Singles consisting of a fresh take on the Harry Styles’ hit “Watermelon Sugar,” and also Maddie & &Tae’s “Everywhere I’m Goin’” off the duo’s existing cd The Way it Feels

Commencing this weekend break, The Who, in cooperation with YouTube will certainly release a 6 week party of their unbelievable online efficiencies. The regular collection qualified Join Together @ Home on the band’s main YouTube network begins tonite, Saturday, August 8th at 6 pm UK/1 pm ET. Each featurette– readily available electronically for the very first time– will certainly look like a YouTube Premiere, streaming live. The programs will certainly likewise include seldom seen video footage, small video clips and also unique display video footage. The occasion will certainly finish with a stream of a formerly unreleased program.

Taylor Swift’s stunning run recently proceeded today with Billboard’s Hot 100 graph news. Folklore, her 5 star cd, debuted atNo 1 on the Billboard 200 today and also her solitary “Cardigan” lands atNo 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 graph, making her the only musician in background to at the same time debut atNo 1 on the Billboard 200 and also the Billboard Hot 100.

Tom Petty’s Estate has actually launched an additional demonstration from the Wildflowers session called “There Goes Angela (Dream Away).” The demonstration belongs to the long-anticipated launch of Wildflowers– All The Rest

Lady Gaga has actually introduced a talk program on AppleMusic The ideas for Gaga’s hyperNo 1 cd Chromatica originated from one wonderful area: the dancing flooring. Now, every Friday, on her brand-new program Gaga Radio, she honors the epic style of dancing songs by talking with the DJs, queens, and also manufacturers that motivated her and also that assisted bring her dancing cd Chromatica to life. And each episode will certainly consist of an unique DJ mix from among Gaga’s visitors.

Sammy Hagar is striking the phase for the very first time given that the pandemic. LOPen Charity Events and also the Mawaka Foundation have actually introduced “Rockin Fore the Kids” to occur on Friday, September 18 th at the Rock and also Roll Hall ofFame Hagar will certainly heading the occasion with an unique efficiency to increase funds for kids and also their households battling cancer cells in Northeast Ohio, along with elevating funds for MusiCares and also neighborhood food financial institutions. The drive has actually increased over $3 million for the healthcare facility in the past 18 years. Only a choose variety of tickets to be offered this year. The occasion will certainly be created outdoors and also adhere to all COVID-19 standards.

And lastly, a nation tale is going viral on a system for Gen Z’ers. As we informed you recently, c and w symbol Randy Travis launched “Fool’s Love Affair,” a 35 years of age recording that was never ever listened to prior to. The track promptly got to over one million streams on electronic systems. This week, the songs tale signed up with the viral application TikTok and also attained 4 million sights on his very first video clip in much less than 2 days.

Those are your weekend break notes. This week's episode of The Music Universe Podcast is with Lucas Hoge.

We will certainly be taking following week off from Weekend Notes However, you can obtain your solution of Matt Bailey and also Buddy Iahn following week on the TMU podcast episode with 90's nation super star TracyLawrence That decreases August 14 th.

The YouTube program will certainly be back August 22 nd with even more of songs's greatest headings.

