TELEVISION Guy: Tyson vs. Jaws

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0


By Kevin McDonough
|Times Herald-Record

The wrestler addiction of popular culture proceeds. Not just does Dwayne Johnson celebrity in hit flicks, host “The Titan Games” ( 8 p.m. Sunday, NBC, r, TV-PG) and also have an HBO funny under his belt, he’s currently component of a team of capitalists that simply acquired the XFL. It’s like an episode of “Ballers” becoming a reality.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here