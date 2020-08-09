The 13 Best Things That Happened in Music This Week (August 7)

Today, the talk of the community is last evening’s dynamite Verzuz fight, however prior to we reach that, there’s a whole lot even more to unload that took place previously in the week.

First, Adele uploaded an uncommon image on social networks, Dua Lipa and also Anwar Hadid came to be pleased moms and dads (of a pup), and also Taylor Swift damaged concerning a zillion graph documents.

Then, the initial MTV VMAs entertainers– and also the program’s host– were introduced, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty obtained a road day, Miley Cyrus introduced a brand-new track, and also a lot, a lot more.

Take a take a look at several of the week’s largest songs happenings listed below.

Adele revealed her love for Beyonce’s Black Is King

Like the majority of us, the British super star invested the weekend break obsessing over Beyonce’s brand-new aesthetic cd. “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” Adele created on Saturday (Aug 1) together with a picture of her kneeling by a TELEVISION including Beyonce’s “Already” video clip. Check out Adele’s most current image below.

Dua Lipa and also Anwar Hadid embraced a pet

Dua Lipa and also Anwar Hadid are currently puppy moms and dads! The pair has actually called their charming black rescue canine Dexter, and also he’s currently a version, as we can see in these pictures “Our tiny bestfriend Dexter!!!” Lipa created onInstagram “Thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT.”

BTS introduced the name of their brand-new solitary

BTS exposed some even more information concerning their upcoming brand-new track, which will certainly remain inEnglish The track will certainly be labelled “Dynamite,” and also in instance you neglected, it’ll be below onAug 21. “We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” BTS likewise formerly claimed throughout a program on Korean broadcasting application VLive “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.” Can’ t wait!

Taylor Swift came to be the initial musician ever before to debut atop the Hot 100 and also Billboard 200 graphes all at once

Taylor Swift landed yet an additional no. 1 with her brand-new cd Folklore, and also accomplished the largest week of 2020 too. The document began with 846,000 comparable cd systems made in the UNITED STATE in the week finishing July 30, according to Nielsen Music/ MRCData “That notes the biggest week signed up for any type of cd considering that Swift’s very own Lover, which debuted atNo 1 on theSept 7, 2019- dated graph with 867,000 systems,” Billboard‘s Keith Caulfield records. Here’s the complete run-through for today’s Billboard 200 graph.

Plus, lead solitary “Cardigan” likewise blown up in atNo 1 atop the Hot 100, making Swift the initial musician to launching atop both the Hot 100 and also Billboard 200 at the exact same time! “Cardigan” is signed up with by 2 various other tunes from the collection that launching in the Hot 100’s top 10: “The 1,” atNo 4, and also “Exile,” including Bon Iver, atNo 6. In reality, all sixteen tunes from Folklore get on the graph today. All in a day’s help Tay.

Harry Styles ruled the Pop Songs graph

As followers commemorated #WatermelonSugar Day on social networks onAug 3, Harry Styles acquired an additional graph accomplishment, leading the Pop Songs radio airplay graph with his sticky wonderful track. The vocalist likewise came to be the initial participant of One Direction to scratch numerousNo Ones on the graph (Liam Payne, Niall Horan and also Zayn each have one mattress topper to their name). Congrats, Harry! Learn a lot more concerning the “Watermelon Sugar” accomplishment below.

The initial MTV VMAs entertainers– and also the program’s host– were introduced

MTV exposed that BTS, Doja Cat and also J Balvin are all scheduled to do at the MTV Video Music Awards, which are readied to air survive on Sunday,Aug 30. BTS will certainly do their brand-new solitary, “Dynamite,” which is established for launch onAug 21. Learn a lot more below.

Also, Keke Palmer is readied to host!

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line ultimately got a launch day

Gomez’s make-up line will formally go down onSept 3. “I’m SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com,” the vocalist and also future appeal magnate created onInstagram “I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!” Yeah, take our cash. Learn a lot more concerning when and also where to buy Rare Beauty below.

In various other Sel information, she shared the trailer for her brand-new HBO Max at-home food preparation program Selena + Chef, and also collapsed an Animal Crossing talk program to do “Past Life” with Trevor Daniel!

Dua Lipa introduced her Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album

The nightclub dancing jams will certainly maintain coming! Lipa exposed her brand-new remix cd will certainly be out onAug 21, and also will certainly consist of the previously-announced “Levitating” remix by The Blessed Madonna and also including Missy Elliott and alsoMadonna Gwen Stefani and also Mark Ronson will certainly likewise include on the cd. Here’s every little thing you require to recognize.

Miley Cyrus teased her 7th cd and also introduced a brand-new track

Miley is (ultimately) coming! The vocalist required to social networks to tease the honest launch of her long-awaited cd She Is Miley Cyrus, and also exposed a brand-new track called “Midnight Sky.” “Meet Miley Cyrus….. again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime,” Cyrus tweeted, making use of a clip from the video for her 2008 solitary “Start All Over,” from her launching solo cd Breakout Listen to an intro of the brand-new track below.

Billboard talked with Alessia Cara

Cara signed up with the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast for a convo concerning her most current task, a real-time EP labelled This Summer: Live Off the Floor, along with brand-new songs she’s working with. “I’m writing, definitely, from an introspective place,” Cara states. “All of that things [the pandemic] is certainly making an influence on what I discuss, however likewise simply the manner in which I compose. You recognize, it’s simply been an actually reflective year until now. So [it’s] nearly difficult to not speak about those points.” Check out the complete episode below.

…And Monsta X

Monsta X will certainly do throughout an impressive online performance on Saturday (Aug 8), and also in advance of the large occasion, the K-pop team addressed 20 concerns for Billboard From their initial CDs and also initial shows to what gets on their specialist pail checklist and also a lot more, see what Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and also IM needed to claim below

A brand-new week brought a brand-new round of Billboard Live At-Home efficiencies

Americana rocker Drew Holcomb and also nation celebrities Gabby Barrett both done outstanding collections today, while increasing cash for wonderful reasons.

Notably, Barrett drew out her spouse Cade Foehner for her efficiency, and also swiftly remembered the very early days in their connection. “I was simply reflecting to when him and also I were dating throughout American Idol at the time,” she claimed of just how he influenced her track “The Good Ones.” Barrett continued, “And some of my family members would just ask me, be like, ‘Oh, how’s your boyfriend doing?’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh, he’s good. He’s a good one, he’s a keeper.’… Not every single person is bad, not all guys are bad, and I found my good one.” Watch both collections below.

Rick Ross and also 2 Chainz fought it out for Verzuz

Rick Ross and also 2 Chainz, 2 of one of the most respected celebrity rap artists of their generation, were the current to go head-to-head in Swizz Beatz and also Timbaland’s Verzuz collection on Thursday evening (Aug 6). From Rick Ross’ “Hustlin” vs. 2 Chainz’s “I’m Different” to Kanye West accomplishment. Rick Ross’ “Devil in a New Dress” vs. 2 Chainz accomplishment. Travis Scott’s “4 AM” and also a lot more, it was certainly a Verzuz to bear in mind.

So that won? Check out the scorecard below