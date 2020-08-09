The Masked Singer determine Jackie ‘O’ Henderson tips that Zac Efron mosts likely to appear on the here and now

Hollywood star Zac Efron has actually been silently house in Byron Bay for the previous couple of months to run away the Covid-19 pandemic within the United States.

And currently rumours are swirling he’s readied to appear on The Masked Singer Australia, which goes to the minute being shot inMelbourne

Adding gas to the fireplace, determine Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has actually hinted that the 32- year-old sweetheart might definitely be just one of lots of widely known faces underneath the masks.

Under the masks: The Masked Singer determine Jackie ‘O’ Henderson (left) has actually hinted that Zac Efron may be among lots of widely known faces underneath the masks as he goes to the minute based mainly in Australia

‘All I do know is that, due to the pandemic, we gained’ t have any kind of around the world celebrities on the here and now– other than they’re currently in Australia,’ the 45- year-old radio speaker advised THAT journal.

‘I imply, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are right here, proper? So is Zac Efron. So you by no means know who may flip up.’

Given that he goes to the minute based mainly in Australia as well as he has a vocal singing history, having actually shown up in Hairspray as well as High School Musical, Zac would certainly little bit examine be a footwear in for an area on the hit series.

What’s additional, Channel 10 contributed to theory that Zac may be revealing on the series, hinting {that} ‘Hollywood star’ is one amongst vocalists within the latest trailer.

This would certainly not be Zac’s initial venture right into actuality TELEVISION, as he not as well lengthy ago shot a series labelled Killing Zac Efron, which discovered him find the forests of Papua New Guinea.

And last month it was rumoured that the Baywatch celebrity remains in talks prime appear on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity …Get Me Out of Here!, which is being shot regionally succeeding 12 months for the main time after COVID-19 trip limitations controlled out production in South Africa.

However, a speaker for Zac exposed in July that his long term maintain in Australia had not been linked to any kind of flick or television feature.

‘He isn’ t there for job,’ they advised The Daily Telegraph last month, validating that he was within the country entirely for exclusive reasons.

Sounds like fans will merely need to go to as well as see if he’s underneath one of lots of masks.

The Masked Singer starts August 10 on Channel10