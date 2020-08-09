The Masked Singer’s Jackie O exposes program’s safety and security encouraged her to visit COVID-stricken Melbourne

‘ I will not risk my health and wellness for TELEVISION!’ Jackie ‘O’ Henderson claims she rejected to movie The Masked Singer in Melbourne unless ‘over the leading’ coronavirus procedures were taken … after she was captured on-set without a mask

Jackie 'O' Henderson claims she would not have actually taken a trip to coronavirus-stricken Melbourne to movie for The Masked Singer unless the manufacturing was 'over the leading with their safety and security.' Speaking to The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, the Sydney- based radio host, 45, exposed she had actually talked in size with Channel 10 regarding precaution in advance of shooting for the program. Jackie clarified: 'For certain [I would have stayed in Sydney], there's no chance I would certainly intend to risk my health and wellness for a TELEVISION program. 'I have actually had numerous discussions with Channel10 regarding this since I take that seriously and also you listen to on the information regardingVictoria's climbing instances.' Jackie, that is staying in an apartment or condo inMelbourne throughout shooting, likewise revealed her ideas that individuals weren't taking the infection seriously. ' I recognize individuals claim the signs and symptoms are moderate however I absolutely do not intend to obtain it since I have actually listened to there are problems that could remain with you for a long time,' she claimed.

The recentlies have actually seen COVID-19 instances spiral inVictoria, withPremier(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Andrew compeling the state back right into lockdown, making masks compulsory in public rooms and also enforcing an 8pm time limit.

As an outcome,The Masked Singer’s manufacturers have actually established’ manufacturing bubble’ to maintain actors and also staff secure from the lethal infection.

Jackie’s declarations come simply days after she was captured on the collection ofThe MaskedSinger without a face mask.

Doing their little bit:Channel 10 execs established a’ manufacturing bubble’ inMelbourne to maintain TheMasked Singer’s actors and also staff secure from the lethal infection

Addressing the gaffe on her KIIS FM radio program, the celebrity confessed she had actually slipped up and also really felt’ actually silly’ for neglecting her mask.

She claimed she discovered it specifically unpleasant since she had actually formerly mentioned the relevance of using masks and also social distancing throughout the pandemic.

(********************** )’ It’s my mistake, I really feel actually silly, ‘(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )admitted.(*********** )

The mother-of-one clarified that she had actually been hurrying from her resort to the collection, and also just became aware on the drive over that she would certainly neglected her mask. She claimed:' I was originating from my resort space … and also we're constantly running late with hair and also make-up, and after that we rapidly loaded whatever up and also we entered the automobile. 'It's just a two-minute drive, and also on my method I believed, "Oh my gosh, I've forgotten my mask."No justification[but] I left my automobile and also they provided me a mask.' Jackie is presently in Melbourne shooting period 2 ofThe MaskedSinger withDanniiMinogue,DaveHughes and also brand-new courtUrzilaCarlson – that has actually changedAmerican starlet,LindsayLohan Season 2 ofTheMaskedSinger was initially set up to start shooting inJuly, however it was postponed as a result of the rising pandemic. TheMaskedSingerAustralia will certainly go back toChannel10 onAugust10

