The unexpected real-life age distinctions in between preferred TELEVISION sets

Bianca Lawson, that played Maya on “Pretty Little Liars,” was in fact 8 years older than her on-screen love passion, Shay Mitchell.
Although they played personalities that coincided age, Bianca Lawson as well as Shay Mitchell were not.
Mitchell, that played Emily, was 23 when the ABC Family collection premiered, as well as Lawson, that played Maya, was 31.
Matthew Morrison was just a couple of years older than Cory Monteith when he played his instructor on “Glee.”
When Fox’s “Glee” premiered in 2009, Matthew Morrison was 30 years of ages. His personality, Mckinley High’s Spanish instructor as well as glee-club leader Will Schuester, was probably a little bit older than the teen glee-club participants.
However, much of the trainees were depicted by 20- something stars.
When the collection premiered, the late star Cory Monteith, that played Finn, was 27 years of ages– just 3 years more youthful than his on-screen instructor.
Despite playing brother or sisters that were enclose age on “Hannah Montana,” Miley Cyrus as well as Jason Earles are in fact 15 years apart.
When “Hannah Montana” very first broadcast on the Disney Channel in 2006, Jason Earles, that played Miley’s teen sibling Jackson, was in fact 28 years of ages.
In contrast, Miley Cyrus was 13 at the beginning of the program.
The stars that played Angela as well as Shawn on “Boy Meets World” are 10 years apart.
When Trina McGee signed up with the cast on period 5 of ABC’s “Boy Meets World” as Angela, she was 28 years of ages.
Rider Strong, that played Shawn, was just 17- transforming-18 at the time, making him a years her junior.
Elizabeth Rodriguez is just 2 years older than the starlet that played her child on “Orange Is the New Black.”
On Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” starlet Elizabeth Rodriguez played AleidaDiaz Dayanara Diaz, her on-screen child, was played by Dascha Polanco.
In reality, the starlets are just 2 years apart in age. Rodriguez was birthed in 1980 as well as Polanco was birthed in 1982.
Mila Kunis as well as Ashton Kutcher are 5 years apart, as well as Kunis was simply 14 years of ages when she auditioned for “That ’70s Show.”
Unlike the various other sets on this checklist, Mila Kunis as well as Ashton Kutcher aren’t horribly much apart in age. Perhaps one of the most unexpected point is just how young Kunis went to the beginning of Fox’s “That ’70s Show.”
The starlet was 14 years of ages when she auditioned for as well as began playing Jackie.
In contrast, Kutcher was 19- transforming-20 as well as was extremely enclose age to the remainder of the leading good friend team.
Bea Arthur was in fact a year older than her on-screen mommy on “The Golden Girls.”
Despite having fun Dorothy’s mommy on the NBC collection, starlet Estelle Getty was in fact more youthful than Bea Arthur.
At the moment the program premiered, Arthur was 63 as well as Getty was 62.
Even though they played personalities that coincided age on “Gilmore Girls,” Keiko Agena as well as Alexis Bledel are 8 years apart.
Throughout the CW collection, Rory as well as Lane were thick as burglars as well as sustained each other via different phases. On the program, they coincided age, yet in reality, they have fairly an age space.
Alexis Bledel was 19 when “Gilmore Girls” premiered as well as Keiko Agena was 27, although they were both playing young teens.
Tim Rozon is just 5 years more youthful than Jennifer Robertson, that played his mommy on “Schitt’s Creek.”
On Pop’s struck funny collection “Schitt’s Creek,” Jennifer Robertson played Jocelyn as well as Tim Rozon playedMutt
Although the personalities are mommy as well as child on the program, Robertson is in fact just 5 years older than her costar in reality.
Sarah Michelle Gellar is 15 years more youthful than the star that played Spike on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
Although The WB’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” never ever clearly mentioned just how old Spike was, it appeared like he was transformed as well as came to be never-ceasing in his 20 s. If that holds true, his personality had not been much older than Buffy herself.
However, the star that played Spike, James Marsters, was in fact 35 years of ages when he began on the program– 15 years older than Sarah Michelle Gellar, that played Buffy.
Evangeline Lilly, that played Kate on “Lost,” went to the very least 10 years more youthful than both of her personality’s major love passions.
Not long after ABC’s “Lost” premiered in 2004, followers were currently grasped by the love triangular in between Sawyer, Jack, as well as Kate.
On the collection, it showed up that Kate was around 7 or 8 years more youthful than both Sawyer as well as Jack, nonetheless in truth the starlet that played her was also more youthful than that.
At the beginning of the program, Evangeline Lilly, that played Kate, was25 Matthew Fox, that played Jack, was 38 as well as Josh Holloway, that played Sawyer, was 35.
The stars that played Abraham as well as Rosita on “The Walking Dead” have an also larger age space than their personalities.
It’s made noticeable on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” that like passions Abraham as well as Rosita have an age distinction of around 20 years. However, the stars that played them are also additional apart in age.
When the personalities were presented on period 4, Christian Serratos was 23 as well as her costar Michael Cudlitz was 48.
Leonard as well as Penny from “The Big Bang Theory” are a lot better in age than the stars that depicted them.
For a lot of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” followers waited for the destiny of the love in between Leonard (played by Johnny Galecki) as well as Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco).
Although the program illustrates both as being relatively enclose age, the stars that play them are in fact a little over 10 years apart.
Galecki was birthed in 1975 as well as Cuoco was birthed in 1985.
Ben McKenzie remained in his mid-20 s when he starred together with 17- year-old Mischa Barton on “The OC.”
After the Fox teenager dramatization “The OC” premiered in 2003, it promptly came to be a hit, as did the love in between 2 of its protagonist, Marissa as well as Ryan, played by Mischa Barton as well as Ben McKenzie.
Although the major personalities were all over the exact same age in the collection, the stars that played them weren’t all teenagers.
Barton was 17 when the program premiered as well as McKenzie was 24, which isn’t one of the most surprising age space on the checklist, though McKenzie was still playing a teen when he was almost 30 years of ages at the end of the program.
