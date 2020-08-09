The unexpected real-life age distinctions in between preferred TELEVISION sets

Matthew Morrison was just a couple of years older than Cory Monteith when he played his instructor on “Glee.”





When Fox’s “Glee” premiered in 2009, Matthew Morrison was 30 years of ages. His personality, Mckinley High’s Spanish instructor as well as glee-club leader Will Schuester, was probably a little bit older than the teen glee-club participants.

However, much of the trainees were depicted by 20- something stars.

When the collection premiered, the late star Cory Monteith, that played Finn, was 27 years of ages– just 3 years more youthful than his on-screen instructor.