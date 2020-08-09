Where is Jennifer Aniston when Ellen DeGeneres requires her? Here’s why followers claim they ‘lost respect for her’

Friendship is unpredictable! For tinsel community celebrities, partnerships are improved give-and-take bargains and also after Ellen DeGeneres reports appeared, it appears to have actually come true. After being pounded as a “mean host”, Ellen was implicated of disregarding to bigotry, harassing and also unwanted sexual advances on her hit daytime program. With all the unfavorable attention that might quickly cause her giving up the program, there’s a fair bit of babble on the Internet regarding where her A-list superstar pals remain in her time of demand.

Jennifer Aniston and also Ellen have actually been closest pals over years and also their bond was valued on Ellen’s reveal numerous, lot of times. One of the very first times Ellen revealed adoration for Jennifer went to her 1998 best for ‘The Object of My Affection’. The 2 have actually been taking place solid ever since. In truth, Jennifer was Ellen’s initial visitor on her talk program on September 3, 2008, launching episode and also in a 2018 episode, Ellen showcased a mosaic of images of them embracing each various other.

“I am one of her best friends,” Ellen happily stated at the Variety Power of Women lunch in October 2019 while recognizingJennifer “Nearest, dearest, most favorite friend.” Later, Jennifer joked, “Ellen we gotta keep the best friend stuff kind of on the DL, okay? ‘Cause a lot of my best friends are here.” The 2 have actually been next-door neighbors in the past. And if that had not been sufficient, both also shared a pleasant kiss on air. Remember those reports regarding Jennifer being gay and also “more than just friends” with Ellen?

Well, since Ellen has landed in a soup, why hasn’t Jennifer talked in support of her close buddy? Where is Jennifer when Ellen requires her? As per a Us Weekly record, a resource stated that her “close friends, like Jennifer, Justin Timberlake and Mario Lopez, are on her side. They know that Ellen can be tough but accept that about her and know that it takes a lot of work to run a tight ship like her show,” including, “They get it.”

Meanwhile, according to the Post, her A-list pals, that likewise consist of Brad Pitt, Prince Harry and also Meghan Markle, possibly also skeptical regarding speaking up on her part, according to thePost Apparently, celebs need to watch out for safeguarding anybody following #MeToo and also the current increase of Black LivesMatter “Everyone’s scared of the liberal mob,” the resource informed thePost “They found something with Ellen they could latch onto and that drove even more of a pile-on. No one wants to be next.”

Nevertheless, the Internet is absolutely requiring responses! “Where is Jennifer Aniston in all of this? I understand she and Ellen are best friends. Why is she not on the front line to defend her best friend?” one tweet read. Another stated, “How about Jennifer Aniston just stands up for her friend. Ellen DeGeneres needs her friends to speak up in her defense.” Another tweet read: “I do not understand why we aren’t seeing more celebrities who claim to be close friends of Ellen’s standing beside her. Where’s Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and so many more who have had their careers advanced because Ellen stood beside them.”

Not simply that, some also stated they shed regard for Jennifer after becoming aware of Ellen’s “mean” tales and also “toxic” workplace society. “I already knew Ellen was terrible but didn’t know about him. That’s unfortunate. It also makes me think less of the people that are close to them. Like Jen Aniston is best friends with Ellen. I definitely lost respect for her when I found out about Ellen awhile ago…” one tweet read and also one more stated, “

One stated, “The thing is: she is probably very nice to her A-list friends. she’s not nice to her security, writers, production assistants, anyone she doesn’t like, etc. that’s the problem! ellen can fight her own fight. she doesn’t need Jennifer Aniston to speak out,” one more composed: “Nah uh, you don’t get to call Jen Aniston or any other celeb out for not supporting Ellen. Not supporting toxic behavior doesn’t make them any less of a friend, just makes them better human beings for not standing up for her. Leave them be.”

The inquiry continues to be: Will Jennifer been available in assistance of Ellen whenever quickly or will she simply allow her combat the fight alone? Well, only time will certainly inform!

