Where Kourtney Kardashian and also Scott Disick Stand After She Appeared to Call Him Her ‘Husband’

Of all those in the Kardashian-Jenner circle, it is really tough to stay on top of Kourtney Kardashian and also ScottDisick

.

After 9 years of being off-and-on, both separated in 2015 when Disick came to be knotted in an unfaithful rumor with an ex-girlfriend. They place their troubles apart to construct a healthy and balanced co-parenting partnership for their 3 children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and also Reign, 5. But their uncommonly close bond commonly puzzles followers and also brings about reports that there’s still something in between them.

The conjecture just expanded when Disick split from Sofia Richie and also apparently started to invest an increasing number of time withKardashian The Poosh creator has actually additionally sustained reports, most lately when she joked on social media sites that she had a partner. But according to resources, that’s simply the sort of partnership they have.

Scott Disick and also Kourtney Kardashian at a club in May 2015|David Becker/ WireImage

Kourtney Kardashian’s message regarding her ‘husband’

Kardashian showed up to share the message throughout a current getaway with Disick, their children, and also Kim Kardashian West’s 4 youngsters: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and also Psalm, 1. In Touch Weekly reports that the team had their escape at Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, where they used the coastline and also even more.

Seemingly while on the journey, Kardashian published an image with TikTok celebrity Addison Rae together with the inscription, “My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories.” Though she did not claim names, followers thought that she was describing Disick as her spouse.

RELATED: Scott Disick Drops a ‘Cute’ Comment on New Picture of Kourtney Kardashian

The condition of Kourtney Kardashian and also Scott Disick’s partnership disclosed

Despite what some individuals are assuming, a resource informed HollywoodLife in a record released onAug 1 that Kardashian was kidding and also does not intend on weding Disick anytime quickly.

“Scott & Kourtney are really close but there’s nothing there besides them being co-parents and best friends,” the resource shared. “Scott will always love her and she’ll always have a place for him, but there’s no way these two would ever get married. It was just a joke.”

RELATED: Why Didn’ t Kourtney Kardashian and also Scott Disick Ever Get Married?

Both Disick and also Kardashian have actually discussed the significance of having a close relationship considered that they have a family members with each other.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick claimed in a 2019 meeting with UsWeekly “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”

When he carried on with Richie, Kardashian made an initiative to be familiar with her. She informed Paper in a previous meeting that she was “most proud of” the partnership she had actually developed with the pair, that divided in May after almost 3 years of dating.

It continues to be to be seen where the future will certainly take Disick and also Kardashian, but also for currently, it resembles they are really simply good friends and also co-parents.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says This Put a Strain On Her Relationship with Scott Disick