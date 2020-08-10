Adele’s Legacy: Essex mum-of-three died days after her final most cancers remedy

An ‘unbelievable’ single mum-of-three sadly handed away simply days after hre last most cancers remedy.

Adele Glen was advised in July that there was nothing left that medical doctors might do to assist her and he or she died 10 days later.

One of her shut associates has paid tribute to the ‘enjoyable, bubbly and caring’ mum.

Adele, from Shoeburyness, Essex, obtained the devastating information that she had abdomen most cancers in December 2019. After combating the most cancers for a number of months, the 40-year-old, sadly handed away on July 24.

Despite the sickness, her greatest good friend, Zoe Bates, 39, has described how she saved a constructive perspective all through and was by no means seen with no smile.

“She just drifted off”









Adele had been unwell for a while earlier than her most cancers prognosis.

She underwent an operation to take away what was believed to be a cyst or a ulcer when the most cancers was discovered.

Earlier this yr, she was advised that her most cancers was stage 4.

She underwent remedy and chemotherapy, however was later advised that there was nothing else that could possibly be carried out.

Adele was advised that remedy could not be continued on July 14 and he or she sadly handed away 10 days later.

Zoe mentioned: “It was incredibly quick.

“It’s laborious to organize your self for. You are advised what is going on but it surely’s totally different when it does occur.

“She went peacefully with her family around her, she just drifted off, that’s what she would have wanted.”

“A force of nature”









Adele and Zoe first met nearly 30 years in the past after they had been at major faculty.

They had been greatest associates ever since they usually had watched their households develop collectively.

Zoe mentioned that a few of her greatest reminiscences have been made with Adele, who she described as ‘one in one million’.

She defined: “She was just a force of nature.

“Anyone who has ever met her will at all times keep in mind her.

“She loved her friends and family with a passion.

“She was the life and soul of the celebration, at all times the primary on the dance flooring, and the final to depart it.”

Zoe said that Adele was someone who loved life and really made the most of every day.

When she was given her diagnosis, rather than suffering, Adele arranged a party to celebrate her life before she became too ill.

One of the things that Zoe said Adele was known for was her smile.









She mentioned: “She always had a big smile on her face, even at the worst of times.

“She would mild up a room, you’d at all times know Adele was there.

“She was just such a positive person.”

When Adele first advised Zoe the information of her prognosis, she needed to do what she might to assist.

All that Adele needed was to chortle, what her good friend describes as a ‘testomony to who she was’.

Zoe mentioned: “Her daughter Olivia told me that Adele had a smile on her face as she passed, she was smiling until the end, that is just how she lived.”

“She lived for her kids”









Adele had three kids, Olivia who’s 17, and twin boys Hamish and Brodie who’re 9.

As a solo guardian, Zoe mentioned that the youngsters had been a credit score to Adele.

She added: “Adele was incredible as a mum.

“She was so, so happy with all of her kids.

“She lived for them.”

Zoe mentioned Adele and Olivia are very alike and would spend lots of time collectively.

Olivia was at all times conscious of her sickness and would go together with Adele to all her appointments.

The boys are a lot youthful and each have further wants, so Zoe mentioned they may by no means totally perceive what was occurring.

Zoe mentioned: “Adele told the boys that she was poorly, and that she had to take medicine that was going to make her tired.

“She did not inform them how dangerous it was till she had been advised that there was nothing else that could possibly be carried out for her.

“As a mother myself, I cannot imagine how difficult that was, but she still stayed positive, and told them that she would always be with them.”









As an enormous Disney fan, Zoe mentioned that Adele had at all times deliberate to take the household to Disneyland for the twins 10th birthday, sadly this now is not potential.

Zoe mentioned that she considered Adele as extra of a sister than only a good friend.

She mentioned: “Her family became an extension of my own.

“We had a very nice friendship, we had been like cheese and crackers, you’ll be able to’t have one with out the opposite.

“We had been at all times there for one another.









“It’s going to be difficult, when it has properly sunk in.”

Zoe defined how her and Adele’s different associates have all turn out to be actually shut due to her sickness.

She mentioned: “She has made friendships even closer than they were before.

“All of us shut associates message one another each day to verify we’re all okay.”

“She lived life unapologetically”









Zoe described how Adele was and nonetheless is an inspiration for many individuals.

She mentioned that her greatest good friend did not fear about foolish issues and made essentially the most of every second.

“Adele lived life unapologetically,” Zoe mentioned.

“She was proud to be who she was.

“She lived life to the total, I’m fairly shy, however Adele was not, she did not care.

“As a plus-sized girl, Adele was all about body positivity, she loved her body, she loved her curves.

“She was really actually upset when the most cancers remedy made her drop some weight.

“Adele didn’t waste a moment, she took life and she ran with it.”

Zoe mentioned that she does not suppose Adele ever knew how beloved she actually was.

The pair noticed one another the day earlier than the mum-of-three handed away, a time that Zoe mentioned she is extraordinarily grateful for.









She mentioned: “I had a lovely time with her before she passed.

“We advised one another that we beloved each other and deliberate to do the identical per week later.”

Plans are in place for Adele’s funeral, but no black clothing will be allowed.

Zoe explained how Adele had made it clear that she didn’t want her funeral to be sad but a celebration of the good times.

Sadly, the family are limited on how many people can attend, due to Covid-19, but those who are going will be wearing bright colours and Disney-themed outfits to honour Adele’s wishes.

Adele’s Legacy









When they received the information that no extra could possibly be carried out for Adele, her closest family and friends needed to verify they may make her and her youngsters as comfy as potential.

Adele, Olivia, Hamish and Brodie have been dwelling with Adele’s dad and mom and they’re now caring for the youngsters.

Wanting to offer them as a lot help as potential, Adele’s sister requested Zoe to assist her arrange a GoFundMe page.

Zoe said: “In a time where you feel there is nothing you can do to help, being asked to do something feels very good.

“The response has been absolutely astounding.

“At first I set it up I put £1000 as the target, thinking I was being a bit cheeky with everything that’s going on at the moment.”

Feeling like asking for £1000 was a push, she will be able to’t imagine that there has now been greater than £4,700 donated to the household.

“I’m swept away,” Zoe mentioned.

“I just can’t thank people enough, it means so much to the family.

“I’ve had folks message me who by no means even knew Adele however have been touched by her story.

“It’s just an outpour of love and support for this wonderful family.”

You can discover the GoFundMe web page right here.