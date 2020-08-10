Angelina Jolie’s Controversial 2012 Oscars Fashion Moment Resurfaces, Twitter Still Furious

KEY POINTS Angelina Jolie’s style second on the 2012 Oscars has resurfaced

A netizen introduced up Angelina Jolie’s controversial 2012 Oscars style second by sharing an outdated video from the occasion on Twitter and it went viral once more. The submit acquired a number of reactions as a result of the incident grew to become a scorching subject after the ceremony.

In the video, Jolie was oozing with confidence when she took the stage to current the award for Best Adapted Screenplay on the Academy Awards. The “Maleficent” star confirmed off her legs in her black velvet Atelier Versace robe with high-thigh slit when she struck a pose earlier than asserting the winners Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.

The trio went on stage and Rash surprisingly copied Jolie’s pose. The different two did the identical gesture, too, which irked many individuals as a result of they regarded like they have been mocking Jolie on the time. The video seems to have revived the controversy over the incident because it shortly gathered 3.1 million views, over 41,000 likes and 7 thousand retweets and feedback. Apparently, many Twitter customers nonetheless maintain the identical opinion eight years later.

“Simple banter, but horrifically unfunny,” one wrote.

“Imagine looking this gorgeous and some short a– bald a– mf dressed in the most basic a– suit mocks you in front of all the people there men deserve nothing,” one other commented.

“It’s funny how they mock someone who is so much more famous then they are. How embarrassing,” @thebestsamuel added.

“This is…disgusting. i feel so bad for her,” @hannahmayfilm wrote.

“Imagine getting on that stage it’s like a once in a life time achievement and you spend it mocking Angelina…. sad,” @bitchincoco commented.

However, many also defended Rash because he is a comedian and was only joking. Several Twitter users believed that he didn’t mean any harm to Jolie when he imitated her pose.

“Isn’t this just a joke jim rash is a comedian and her pose looked out of place it was kind of funny sdjkds twitter chooses the worst things to get mad about,” Iya commented.

“I watched this segment of the Oscars on youtube a few months ago. I found Jolie’s pose was so ridiculous, I was looking forward to reading the comment section. ONLY TO FIND JIM RASH COMMENTED ON IT FOR ALL OF US IN HIS ACCEPTANCE – HE IS A LEGEND! It was a very light roast, chill,” @robbedqueenstan added.

“Okay Jim rash is an angel this was definitely just banter, yall need to chill,” Hardman commented.

“Very fair, i dont think it was malicous in the slightest, if you watch ‘community’ you know hes not a remotely sexist person,” Hardman added.

Rash already addressed the difficulty after it occurred and the comic defined that it wasn’t mockery however a tribute to Jolie.

“I just saw her pose and I thought, you know what, we have exactly the same legs. And I wanted to show everyone what it meant. It was a loving tribute,” Rash defined.

“It was more like, oh, she’s standing, great, I’m going to stand like that, too.”

“She’s supremely hot,” Faxon added. “Jim did the leg first and he didn’t tell us — so I had to like quickly adapt.”

Jolise additionally addressed the difficulty on the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in 2019. The “Eternal” star defined that she acted that means as a result of she was very comfy with the gown.

“I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that… I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don’t know,” Jolie instructed Extra.

