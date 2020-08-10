Angelina Jolie’s Controversial 2012 Oscars Style Second Resurfaces, Twitter Nonetheless Livid

KEY POINTS Angelina Jolie’s development second on the 2012 Oscars has resurfaced

Twitter prospects have mixed opinions about Jim Rash imitating Jolie’s pose on the 2012 Oscars

Rash outlined that he didn’t mock Jolie by copying her pose on account of what he did was a “loving tribute”

A netizen launched up Angelina Jolie’s controversial 2012 Oscars development second by sharing an outdated video from the event on Twitter and it went viral as soon as extra. The submit obtained quite a lot of reactions on account of the incident turned a scorching matter after the ceremony.

Within the video, Jolie was oozing with confidence when she took the stage to present the award for Finest Tailored Screenplay on the Academy Awards. The “Maleficent” star confirmed off her legs in her black velvet Atelier Versace gown with high-thigh slit when she struck a pose sooner than asserting the winners Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.

The trio went on stage and Rash surprisingly copied Jolie’s pose. The reverse two did the an identical gesture, too, which irked many people on account of they appeared like they’d been mocking Jolie on the time. The video appears to have revived the controversy over the incident as a result of it shortly collected 3.1 million views, over 41,000 likes and seven thousand retweets and suggestions. Apparently, many Twitter prospects nonetheless preserve the an identical opinion eight years later.

“Simple banter, but horrifically unfunny,” one wrote.

“Think about wanting this attractive and a few brief a– bald a– mf wearing essentially the most primary a– swimsuit mocks you in entrance of all of the folks there males deserve nothing,” one different commented.

“It’s humorous how they mock somebody who’s a lot extra well-known then they’re. How embarrassing,” @thebestsamuel added.

“That is…disgusting. i really feel so dangerous for her,” @hannahmayfilm wrote.

“Think about getting on that stage it’s like a as soon as in a life time achievement and also you spend it mocking Angelina…. unhappy,” @bitchincoco commented.

However, many additionally defended Rash as a result of he’s a comic and was solely joking. Several Twitter customers believed that he didn’t imply any hurt to Jolie when he imitated her pose.

“Isn’t this just a joke jim rash is a comedian and her pose looked out of place it was kind of funny sdjkds twitter chooses the worst things to get mad about,” Iya commented.

“I watched this section of the Oscars on youtube just a few months in the past. I discovered Jolie’s pose was so ridiculous, I used to be wanting ahead to studying the remark part. ONLY TO FIND JIM RASH COMMENTED ON IT FOR ALL OF US IN HIS ACCEPTANCE – HE IS A LEGEND! It was a really gentle roast, chill,” @robbedqueenstan added.

“Okay Jim rash is an angel this was undoubtedly simply banter, yall want to sit back,” Hardman commented.

“Particularly reasonable, i dont assume it was malicous within the slightest, in case you watch ‘neighborhood’ you already know hes not a remotely sexist particular person,” Hardman added.

Rash already addressed the issue after it occurred and the comedian outlined that it wasn’t mockery nevertheless a tribute to Jolie.

“I simply noticed her pose and I believed, you already know what, we’ve precisely the identical legs. And I wished to indicate everybody what it meant. It was a loving tribute,” Rash outlined.

“It was extra like, oh, she’s standing, nice, I will stand like that, too.”

“She’s supremely sizzling,” Faxon added. “Jim did the leg first and he did not inform us — so I needed to like shortly adapt.”

Jolise moreover addressed the issue on the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in 2019. The “Everlasting” star outlined that she acted that strategy on account of she was very comfortable with the costume.

“I had a extra difficult costume and I wore the extra snug costume, which was that one, and I feel I used to be simply so snug that… I feel whenever you really feel snug, whenever you really feel your self — which may be very a lot the theme of the movie, and we all know this in life — you embrace it. And typically, perhaps it seems to be a factor, I don’t know,” Jolie instructed Additional.

Photograph: Frank Trapper/Corbis by the use of Getty Pictures