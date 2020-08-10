Angelina Jolie’s Controversial 2012 Oscars Style Second Resurfaces, Twitter Nonetheless Livid

KEY POINTS

  • Angelina Jolie’s development second on the 2012 Oscars has resurfaced
  • Twitter prospects have mixed opinions about Jim Rash imitating Jolie’s pose on the 2012 Oscars 
  • Rash outlined that he didn’t mock Jolie by copying her pose on account of what he did was a “loving tribute”

A netizen launched up Angelina Jolie’s controversial 2012 Oscars development second by sharing an outdated video from the event on Twitter and it went viral as soon as extra. The submit obtained quite a lot of reactions on account of the incident turned a scorching matter after the ceremony.

Within the video, Jolie was oozing with confidence when she took the stage to present the award for Finest Tailored Screenplay on the Academy Awards. The “Maleficent” star confirmed off her legs in her black velvet Atelier Versace gown with high-thigh slit when she struck a pose sooner than asserting the winners Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.

The trio went on stage and Rash surprisingly copied Jolie’s pose. The reverse two did the an identical gesture, too, which irked many people on account of they appeared like they’d been mocking Jolie on the time. The video appears to have revived the controversy over the incident as a result of it shortly collected 3.1 million views, over 41,000 likes and seven thousand retweets and suggestions. Apparently, many Twitter prospects nonetheless preserve the an identical opinion eight years later. 


