Celebs Who’ve Almost Died

“If a cat has nine lives, I think I’ve used a few.”

It might feel like celebrities have the ideal life yet greater than a couple of have actually virtually shed it in almost casualties as well as unforeseen clinical problems.

In truth, rather a variety of celebs are fortunate to be active.

Here are a collection of celebrities that have actually had close brushes with fatality.

1. Leonardo Dicaprio

During a diving exploration in the Galapagos Islands, Leonardo Dicaprio’s oxygen container fell short. Thankfully, good friend Edward Norton saw as soon as possible as well as had the ability to share air with him as well as bring him to the surface area.

Leo has actually likewise shared close experiences while sky diving, swimming with excellent white sharks in South Africa, as well as a close to aircraft accident

2. Chad Michael Murray

When Chad Michael Murray was simply 15- years-old he was hospitalized after his intestinal tracts came to be twisted as well as physicians really did not understand he was inside bleeding.

“This sounds so stupid…but because I was in physical good condition, my abdomen was tight and when I started bleeding internally, my stomach didn’t expand. Basically, my abs kept it flat so the doctors couldn’t tell I was bleeding,” Chad claimed on The Jess Cagle Show.

He included, “I almost died. They had a priest at the end of my bed. I remember, it was the only time I ever saw my dad cry — well, one of two times.”

Chad states it was a registered nurse that conserved his life by going “against the grain” as well as providing him devices of blood. Thankfully, he was after that able to make a complete healing.

3. Zac Efron

Zac Efron had a brush with fatality while cycling with Hugh Jackman as well as was virtually run over by a dual decker bus in London.

“I cycled with him in London, but I’m not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic so it turned out to be quite dangerous,” Zac claimed on The Graham NortonShow “I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire, and narrowly missed death.” Related Post: Another Roll: Celebs who you may not remember were interviewed by Adal Ramones

4. Travis Barker

Travis Barker resembled fatality when he remained in an aircraft accident that eliminated 4 other individuals in2008 Travis endured 2nd as well as third-degree burns as well as shed 2 buddies.

“I know every day since that crash has been a blessing. I just had to convince myself that I walked away still alive for a reason, and I should make the most of every day. But until you almost die, until you look death in the face, you can’t honestly say, ‘I cherish every day like it’s my last.’ I think people that have cheated death just do it in a different way,” Travis informed Kerrang!

5. Liam Hemsworth

When Liam Hemsworth was maturing in Australia, he experienced a terrifying circumstance where he virtually sank while browsing.

“When I was a kid, one time I got my leg rope wrapped around my whole body like a ball, underwater. Couldn’t get up. I was in waist-deep water, but I almost drowned. You know, I’ve had a few times,” he informed Men’s Health.



6. Rachel Bilson

At age 16, Rachel Bilson remained in a frightening auto crash that left her in a coma.

“Everyone was lucky to have survived…I was with my girlfriend and these two guys driving down the Pacific Coast Highway. We were going really fast and we were involved in a head-on collision with a truck. We were in a tiny car and it was a pretty bad crash. They had to cut us out and I was in a coma for a few days,” she informed Mirror.

7. Tracy Morgan

In 2014, Tracy Morgan remained in a dreadful auto crash after his Mercedes limo bus was struck by a tractor trailer. The occurrence took the life of his good friend James McNair as well as left him in a coma. Related Post: The celebs who like to train with their children

“You’re never going to be normal after you go through something like that. You don’t die for a few weeks and then come back to normal, trust me. Something’s going to be missing, something’s going to be gained—you just got to live your life after that,” Tracy informed Complex.

8. Eminem

Eminem almost passed away after unintentionally overdosing on prescription medicines in2007 He was hospitalized yet much less than a month later on, he slipped back.

Thankfully, Eminem is currently sober as well as has actually traded medicines for a much healthier behavior– workout.

“When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober. Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect. It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but one that’s good for them,” Eminem informed Men’s Health.

9. Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler had a close to fatality experience while shooting “Chasing Mavericks” in NorthernCalifornia While browsing, Gerard was drawn undersea as well as dragged across a coral reef full of rocks. Thankfully, he was observed by a safety and security patrolman as well as required to a neighboring medical facility.

“This was possibly among minority times that the records were not overemphasized. It was a quite close telephone call …[The waves] simply took me as well as I could not stand up. It was rather hirsute,” Gerard claimed on “The Graham Norton Show.”



10 Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer likewise had a terrifying crash while browsing! When she remained in secondary school she punctured her leg with the surf board’s fin.

“I skegged myself. My whole fin went into my leg, and I had to yank it out. I was by myself,” Amy informed Vanity Fair.

She included, “I found like one guy with this other guy. I was like, ‘I need you to hold my leg.’ I was delegating. And he held my leg closed with his bare hands—just fat and blood coming out. I wish I knew who that guy was, because he saved my life, for sure.” Related Post: The community of Final Fantasy XIV held a funeral for a player who died of coronavirus

11 Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher virtually sank while shooting a feat inside a water container for”Now You See Me” Her launch chain obtained embeded her outfit as well as she was entraped undersea for virtually 3 mins.

“I was actually drowning…Everyone thought I was acting fabulously…no one realized I was actually struggling,” Isla claimed on Chelsea Lately.

12 Emilia Clarke

In 2011, Emilia Clarke endured a mind aneurysm, which can create prompt fatality in a 3rd of those that experience them. She went through prompt surgical treatment as well as later on endured an additional in2013 After numerous distressing treatments, Emilia is luckily doing far better today.

“I now have a hard time remembering those dark days in much detail. My mind has blocked them out. But I do remember being convinced that I wasn’t going to live,” she informed The New Yorker.

13 George Clooney

While riding his motorbike in Italy, George Clooney hit a Mercedes car, damaging its windscreen.

“It split my helmet in half, it knocked me out of my shoes. I was hit hard. I was just waiting for the switch to turn off because I broke his windshield with my head, and I thought, ‘Okay, well, that’s my neck.’ If you get nine lives, I got all of them used up at once—so I can let go of motorcycle riding for a while,” George informed THR.

14 Christie Brinkley

In 1994, Christie Brinkley was a traveler on a helicopter that collapsed right into a hill inColorado Thankfully Christie as well as the various other travelers endured.

“This happened 25 years ago today and not a day goes by that I have not counted my blessing for being alive. I know for a fact that tomorrow is not a guarantee and that each day is a gift and an opportunity to make sure that everybody we love knows it!” Christie composed on her Instagram.