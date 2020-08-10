Dennis Quaid bears in mind dealing with Lindsay Lohan in ‘The Parent Trap’

It’s been 22 years considering that Dennis Quaid played Lindsay Lohan’s father in Disney’s remake of “The Parent Trap,” as well as he still remembers his very first conference with the youngster celebrity.

“I met Lindsay at her screen test, and she was over by the craft service table,” Quaid informed TODAY. “I just went over to meet her, and she struck me as the smartest, most precocious 11-year-old I think I’d ever met. She just had this confidence about her. She didn’t have the part yet. You know, there were four other girls that were all auditioning. But it was just pretty obvious that this was somebody who was really talented, and was going to go beyond ‘The Parent Trap.’ She was a force.”

In the movie, which informs the tale of doubles divided at birth that fulfill at summer season camp as well as system to rejoin their separated moms and dads, Lohan lugged the twin functions of Hallie as well as Annie.

Dennis Quaid played Lindsay Lohan’s father in the 1998 “Parent Trap” remake. ( C)Walt Disney Co./ Courtesy Everett Collection

“She was just so spot-on,” remembered Quaid,66 “She knew my lines, her lines, everybody’s lines. And then she would, you know, disappear for about 10 minutes and come back. And she was the other twin.”

“We had to shoot things twice, and she would be seamless,” he included. “She would go from this English accent to this American little girl. And how she did it was really just so admirable. She was like a chameleon, the way she could slip into each character.”

Quaid claimed his favored minutes from the film consist of the discussion his personality, Nick Parker, has with little girl Hallie– not understanding it’s actually her sibling, Annie– after choosing her up from the airport terminal, as well as the scene in which Nick falls under a resort swimming pool after seeing the doubles’ mama, Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson).

Dennis Quaid claimed he appreciated Lohan’s efficiency as his onscreen little girls, doubles Hallie as well as Annie. ( C)Walt Disney Co.

Quaid likewise has warm memories of dealing with the late Richardson, that passed away after a snowboarding mishap in 2009.

“She was just always just so great to talk to. She came to work just ready to work and with her attitude and her personality, she was just fantastic to be around. She just made you feel good. She had her boys come to the set. And she was devoted to them. She was just such a great mom herself. And just a lot of fun to be around.”

The late Natasha Richardson played the doubles’ mama, Elizabeth James. ( C)Walt Disney Co./ Courtesy Everett Collection

Quaid comprehends why the film’s appeal has actually lasted, greater than twenty years later on.

“I remember as a boy loving Hayley Mills in ‘The Parent Trap,’” he claimed. “It’s just a story that endures. And you know, there’s a lot of theories about it. It’s sort of a kid-power movie where — especially in the age where there’s so much divorce — kids have the power to put their parents back together again. I think that’s where it comes from.”

Quaid called “The Parent Trap” “a story that endures.” Courtesy Everett Collection

The star’s most recent job is “The Dennissance,” a brand-new meeting podcast through the system Audio Up.

“I talk to a lot of very interesting people that I’ve met in my life,” he claimed. “And my favorite part of being an actor is research on a role, and to find out what makes people tick. And so I bring that process to ‘The Dennissance’ to find out what makes these very interesting people tick.”