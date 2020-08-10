Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access

.

This week's information from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH as well as MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Harry Styles Retains # 1 Spot; Capaldi Top 5; DaBaby/Roddy, Jawsh/Jason Top 10; Gabby/Charlie, Trevor/Selena Top 15

* HARRY STYLES maintains the # 1 place with “Watermelon Sugar” for a second week as well as is +684 rotates

* LEWIS CAPALDI currently has back to back leading 5 hits with “Before You Go” relocates 6 * -5 * as well as is +1235 rotates

* DABABY strikes the top 10 as “Rockstar,” including RODDY RICCH surges 11 * -7 * as well as is currently up 1503 rotates

* JAWSH 365 X JASON DERULO break the top 10 with “Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat),” moving 14 *-10 * as well as are up 1260 rotates – offering COLUMBIA 4 of the leading 10

* GABBY BARRETT as well as CHARLIE PUTH struck the top 15 with “I Hope,” increasing 16 *-14 * as well as is up 390 rotates

* TREVOR DANIEL as well as SELENA GOMEZ go leading 15 with “Past Life,” climbing 17 *-15 *

* MAROON 5 are leading 20 in their 3rd week, rising 21 *-17 * with “Nobody’s Love,” – up 2027 rotates

* TAYLOR SWIFT is up an outstanding 1835 rotates with “Cardigan” – climbing up 28 *-21 *

* DJ KHALED as well as DRAKE land the leading launching at 35 * with “Popstar” – up 412 rotates

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUTHFUL TROUBLEMAKER go into at 37 * with “Go Crazy,” up 276 rotates

* BLACKBEAR goes into at 39 * with “Queen Of Broken Hearts”

Rhythmic: DaBaby Grabs 5th Week At # 1; Saint Jhn Top 5; Khaled/Drake, Lil Baby Top 10; Toliver Top 15; Rod Wave Top 20

* DABABY as well as RODDY RICCH are # 1 for a second successive week as well as for the fifth week total with “Rockstar”

* SAINT JHN goes leading 5, relocating 6 * -4 * with “Roses,” increasing 262 rotates

* DJ KHALED as well as DRAKE go leading 10 with “Popstar,” increasing 13 * -9 * as well as are up 647 rotates

* LIL CHILD goes top 10 with “Emotionally Scarred,” up 11 *-10 * as well as is +200 rotates

* DON TOLIVER goes into the top 15 with “After Party,” increasing 17 *-15 * as well as is +238 rotates

* POLE WAVE goes into the top 20 with “Girl Of My Dreams,” jumping 22 *-19 * as well as is up 175 rotates

* JUICE WRLD rises 31 *-22 * with “Wishing Well” – up 450 rotates

* DJ KHALED as well as DRAKE’s “Greece” rise 39 *-30 * as well as are up 298 rotates

* LIL WAYNE ratings the leading launching at 33 * with “Shimmy,” including DOJA PET CAT, up 322 rotates

* J. COLE goes into at 34 * with “Lion King On Ice”

* GUNNA (including YOUNG TROUBLEMAKER), TREY SONGZ (including SUMMERTIME PEDESTRIAN), as well as CARDI B (including MEGAN THEE STALLION) additionally launching

Urban: Harlow ‘Pops’ To # 1; Lil Baby ‘Scarred’ Top 3; Saweetie Top 10; Khaled/Drake ‘Popstar’ Top 15; City Girls, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke Top 20

* JACK HARLOW takes the leading place with “What’s Poppin” – relocating 2 * -1 * as well as is up 372 rotates

* LIL CHILD goes leading 3 with “Emotionally Scarred,” up 5 * -3 * as well as +459 rotates

* SAWEETIE is leading 10 with “Tap In,” car 11 *-10 * as well as up 491 rotates

* DJ KHALED as well as DRAKE rise right into the top 15, up 16 *-12 * with “Popstar,” up 584 rotates

* CITY LADIES, YOUTHFUL DOLPH (including MEGAN THEE STALLION), as well as POP SMOKE (including 50 CENT as well as RODDY RICCH) all go leading 20

* J. COLE has the leading launching with “Lion King On Ice,” debuting at 33 * as well as is +539 rotates

* YG has the various other launching at 40 * with “Swag”

Hot Air Conditioning: Lewis Capaldi Lands Back To Back # 1’s; Gaga/Grande Top 5; Styles Top 10; Taylor Top 15; Sia Top 20

* LEWIS CAPALDI makes it back to back chart mattress toppers as “Before You Go” takes control of the leading place in his 34 th week – adhering to “Someone You Loved”

* GIRL GAGA & & ARIANA GRANDE electric motors right into the leading 5 with “Rain On Me,” climbing up 6 * -4 * as well as is +132 rotates

* HARRY DESIGNS has 2 in the top 10 as “Watermelon Sugar,” increasing 11 * -9 * as well as is +463 rotates

* TAYLOR SWIFT is rising up the Hot Air Conditioning graph, relocating 20 *-15 * with “Cardigan” – up 775 rotates

* SIA goes into the top 20 with “Together,” climbing 21 *-19 * as well as is +218 rotates

* DAN + SHAY have actually returned as well as do so with the leading launching at 31 * with “I Should Probably Go To Bed” with +348 rotates

* TREVOR DANIEL X SELENA GOMEZ additionally debut with “Past Life” at 36 *

Active Rock: Pretty Reckless Hold Top Spot; Shinedown Runner Up; Chris Cornell Top 10; Corey Taylor, Skillet Top 15

* RATHER CARELESS hold the leading place for a third week with “Death By Rock And Roll”

* SHINEDOWN are the jogger up with “Atlas Falls,” up 3 * -2 * as well as +126 rotates

* CHRIS CORNELL is leading 10 with “Patience,” increasing 12 * -8 * as well as +252 rotates

* COREY TAYLOR rises 26 *-13 * in simply his 2nd week on the graph with “Black Eyes Blue,” up 362 rotates

* SEVENDUST as well as BADFLOWER go into the top 20 today

* MARILYN MANSON has the leading launching, going into at 30 * with “We Are Chaos”

* BAD WOLVES launching at 33 * with “Learn To Walk Again”

* ROCK EQUINES launching at 39 * with “Good Ol’ Days”

Alternative: Head And The Heart New # 1; Weezer Top 3; Wallows Top 20; Bastille Leads Debuts

* HEAD AND ALSO THE HEART take control of the leading place with “Honeybee,” relocating 2 * -1 * as well as are +235 rotates

* WEEZER is leading 3 with “Hero,” climbing up 5 * -3 * as well as is +175 rotates

* Inside the top 10, PERPETUITY LOW surge 10 * -8 * with “Monsters,” including BLACKBEAR, up 171 rotates

* WALLOWS go leading 20 with “Are You Bored Yet?,” up 21 *-20 * as well as +94 rotates

* BASTILLE are back as well as rack up a large launching at 24 * with “WHAT YOU GONNA DO???,” including GRAHAM COXON as well as are +490 rotates

* ONLY BURGLARS have the various other launching at 40 * with “Real Love Song”

Triple A: Lamontagne # 1; Franti/Spearhead Top 5; Rateliff Top 10; My Morning Jacket, Dermot Kennedy Top 15

* RAY LAMONTAGNE takes control of the # 1 place with “Strong Enough,” climbing up 3 * -1 * as well as is +52 rotates

* MICHAEL FRANTI & & SPEARHEAD go leading 5 with “I Got You,” up 6 * -5 *

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF strikes the top 10, relocating 11 * -8 * with “Time Stands,” up 47 rotates

* Former graph mattress topper HEAD AND ALSO THE HEART are returning up as well as are back in the top 10 with “Honeybee,” up 13 *-10 * as well as +39 rotates

* MY EARLY MORNING COAT go leading 15 with “Feel You,” increasing 16 *-14 *

* DERMOT KENNEDY additionally strikes the top 15, rising 22 *-15 * as well as is +58 rotates

* KACEY MUSGRAVES lands todays launching

