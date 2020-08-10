Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About How Fame Affected Her Relationships

KEY POINTS Mia Khalifa spoke to Anthony Padilla about her relationships after leaving the grownup trade

She stated the individuals she dated had been both delay by her fame or had been solely thinking about her as an grownup star

She acquired engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg final yr

Mia Khalifa, who has been vocal about her points with the grownup trade, just lately opened up about how her fame affected her relationships.

Khalifa talked about her life after her three-month stint within the porn trade in an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla posted Saturday. In the video titled “I spent a day with Mia Khalifa,” she revealed that just about each relationship she has had for the reason that launch of her grownup movies ended up being affected by her stint as a performer in a method or one other.

Khalifa recalled that her first relationship proper after leaving the trade had been “dismantled for a multitude of reasons.” Another boyfriend had saved her a secret “from an entire part of his life because he was ashamed.”

The TikTok star added that the individuals she dated after this man had been both delay by her fame or had been solely thinking about her as an grownup star.

After a few misses, she met now-husband Robert Sandberg, whom she stated had not heard about her previous to their assembly, one thing that was “refreshing” for Khalifa.

The social media star joked that she had a dialog with the Swedish chef, telling him, “Well, take a seat because I’m about to fill you in and you can run if you want.” But Sandberg stayed, they usually went on to take their relationship to the following stage after they acquired engaged final yr after which “got married legally in the kitchen of our first home.”

In March final yr, Sandberg revealed in an Instagram submit that he popped the query throughout their journey to Chicago.

“The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a ‘new serving.’ Gross,” he posted, together with a photograph of him and Khalifa.

Despite discovering Sandberg, Khalifa stated that her fame nonetheless has some results on their relationship.

She revealed that they go to remedy collectively to “work out how he can kind of reconcile all of the hate that he gets versus still wanting to support me publicly and not make it seem like he’s ashamed of me while also still protecting his mental health and our relationship.”

Khalifa shared that she has been making an attempt to “understand what support means for both of us” and discovering methods to attenuate “outside voices that are the public just trying to bring us down.”

Photo: Mia Khalifa/Instagram