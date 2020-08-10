Former Grownup Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About How Fame Affected Her Relationships

KEY POINTS Mia Khalifa spoke to Anthony Padilla about her relationships after leaving the grownup enterprise

She said the people she dated had been each postpone by her fame or had been solely interested in her as an grownup star

She purchased engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg ultimate yr

Mia Khalifa, who has been vocal about her factors with the grownup enterprise, recently opened up about how her fame affected her relationships.

Khalifa talked about her life after her three-month stint throughout the porn enterprise in an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla posted Saturday. Within the video titled “I spent a day with Mia Khalifa,” she revealed that virtually every relationship she has had given that launch of her grownup motion pictures ended up being affected by her stint as a performer in a technique or one different.

Khalifa recalled that her first relationship correct after leaving the enterprise had been “dismantled for a multitude of reasons.” One different boyfriend had saved her a secret “from an entire part of his life because he was ashamed.”

The TikTok star added that the people she dated after this man had been each postpone by her fame or had been solely interested in her as an grownup star.

After a number of misses, she met now-husband Robert Sandberg, whom she said had not heard about her earlier to their meeting, one factor that was “refreshing” for Khalifa.

The social media star joked that she had a dialog with the Swedish chef, telling him, “Well, take a seat because I’m about to fill you in and you can run if you want.” However Sandberg stayed, they often went on to take their relationship to the next stage after they purchased engaged ultimate yr after which “got married legally in the kitchen of our first home.”

In March ultimate yr, Sandberg revealed in an Instagram submit that he popped the question all through their journey to Chicago.

“The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a ‘new serving.’ Gross,” he posted, along with {a photograph} of him and Khalifa.

Regardless of discovering Sandberg, Khalifa said that her fame nonetheless has some outcomes on their relationship.

She revealed that they go to treatment collectively to “work out how he can kind of reconcile all of the hate that he gets versus still wanting to support me publicly and not make it seem like he’s ashamed of me while also still protecting his mental health and our relationship.”

Khalifa shared that she has been attempting to “understand what support means for both of us” and discovering strategies to attenuate “outside voices that are the public just trying to bring us down.”

Picture: Mia Khalifa/Instagram