Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Surges to Top of Billboard Hot 100, Becoming His FirstNo 1

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” takes the front runner on the Billboard Hot 100 tunes graph, becoming his very firstNo 1 on the position, as it blasts fromNo 7.

Styles is the 2nd participant of One Direction to have actually led the Hot 100, adhering to Zayn with “Pillowtalk” in 2016.

Plus, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” atNo 4 on the Hot 100, ratings a historical week on 2 various other graphes, as well as Billie Eilish’s “My Future” rises onto the Hot 100 atNo 6, noting her 3rd top 10 as well as highest possible launching.

Let's diminish the top 10 of the latest Hot 100, which mixes all-genre UNITED STATE streaming, radio airplay as well as sales information.

“Watermelon Sugar,” launched on Erskine/Columbia Records, is the 1,107 thNo 1 in the Hot 100’s 62- year background.

Here’s a much deeper check out the tune’s crowning.

No 1 sales,No 2 in airplay: “Watermelon Sugar” bounds 9-1 on the Digital Song Sales graph, up 614% to 63,000 downloads offered in the week finishingAug 6, according to Nielsen Music/ MRCData It presses 3-2 on Radio Songs, up 8% to 71.7 million target market perceptions in the week finishingAug 9, as well as dives 29-18 on Streaming Songs, although down 1% to 14.2 million UNITED STATE streams in the week finishingAug 6.

The tune got on sale in Styles’ webstore through 3 physical/digital mix offerings throughout the monitoring week finishingAug 6. Consumers might get cassette as well as plastic songs (valued at $1498-$1598), with each acquisition consisting of an electronic download; the download (the sale of which added to the current monitoring week) would certainly be sent out upon acquisition, with physical variations as a result of get to a later day. The tune (its initial variation as well as an important) was additionally sale-priced to 69 cents in all electronic stores throughout the monitoring week.

Styles ratings his secondly Digital Song SalesNo 1, after “Sign of the Times” led for a week upon its launching in April2017 On Radio Songs, he matches his ideal ranking; prior solitary “Adore You” came to a head atNo 2 in very early July.

New video clips, #WatermelonSugar Day: Further improving the account for “Watermelon Sugar” in the monitoring week, an authorities “behind the scenes” video clip for the tune premiered July 31, while a “lost tour visual” clip got hereAug 3.

Plus, the hashtag #WatermelonSugar Day trendedAug 3 (accompanying National Watermelon Day, the piece of the year that “recognizes the refreshing summertime treat enjoyed at picnics and fairs”).

Harry’s background: As Styles accomplishes his very first Hot 100No 1, he exceeds his previous ideal ranking, gained when “Sign of the Times” debuted as well as came to a head atNo 4 in April2017 In his various other top 10 go to as a musician, “Adore You” gotten toNo 6 this April.

One Direction, 2 leaders: Styles ends up being the 2nd participant of One Direction to have actually led the Hot 100, adhering to Zayn, whose “Pillowtalk” ruled in its launching week in February 2016.

As a team, One Direction has actually tallied 6 Hot 100 top 10 s, getting to aNo 2 ideal. Its launching knockout “What Makes You Beautiful” hitNo 4 in April 2012, adhered to by “Live While We’re Young” (No 3, October 2012); “Best Song Ever” (No 2, August 2013); “Story of My Life” (No 6, November 2013); “Drag Me Down” (No 3, August 2015); as well as “Perfect” (No 10, November 2015).

Zayn left the act, which is presently on respite, in 2015.

1D is, hence, currently amongst an elite listing of teams with numerous participants that have actually covered the Hot 100 solo. The Beatles came to be the very first such act, when, after landing a document 20No 1sts in 1964-70, George Harrison as well as Paul McCartney gained their very first leaders aside from the band in 1970 as well as 1971, specifically. (By 1974, Ringo Starr as well as John Lennon additionally led solo.)

Sweet success: Styles’ brand-new Hot 100No 1 notes the very first leader with “watermelon” in its title. One such tune formerly struck the top 10: Mongo Santamaria Band’s “Watermelon Man” (No 7, 1963).

Meanwhile, Styles ratings the 6th Hot 100No 1 with “sugar” in its title, as well as the very first in over 49 years. The tune adheres to Jimmy Gilmer as well as the Fireballs’ “Sugar Shack” (5 weeks on the top in 1963); Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” (2, 1965); The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” (4, 1969); The Guess Who’s double-sided “American Woman” https://www.billboard.com/”No Sugar Tonight” (3, 1970); as well as The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” (2, 1971).

DaBaby’s seven-week Hot 100 leader “Rockstar,” including Roddy Ricch, holds atNo 2. It rebounds for a 10 th week atNo 1 on Streaming Songs (302 million, down 8%), slides 2-3 on Radio Songs (706 million, up 4%) as well as increases 7-6 on Digital Song Sales (9,000, down 4%).

“Rockstar” simultaneously leads the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as well as Hot Rap Songs graphes, which utilize the exact same multi-metric technique as the Hot 100, for a nine week each.

Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin,” including DaBaby, Tory Lanez as well as Lil Wayne, maintainsNo 3 on the Hot 100, after getting toNo 2.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rises 5-4 on the Hot 100, following its four-week guideline, as well as tops Radio Songs for a record-tying 18 th framework (792 million in target market, up 4%). It suits Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” for the lengthiest Radio Songs command given that the graph began in December 1990.

Most Weeks atNo 1 on Radio Songs

18, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, April 18, 2020

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, startAug 1, 1998

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 accomplishment. Cardi B,Aug 4, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, May 28, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt,Dec 7, 1996

“Blinding Lights” additionally covers the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs graph for a record-breaking 21 st week. It bests 3 20- weekNo 1sts for the mark, consisting of an additional by The Weeknd, dating to the position’s October 2012 beginning: Drake’s “One Dance,” including WizKid as well as Kyla (2016); The Weeknd’s “Starboy,” including Daft Punk (2016-17); as well as Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” (2017).

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” climbs up 8-5 on the Hot 100, after getting toNo 4, as it controls the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs graph for a 15 th week.

Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” launched July 30, barks onto the Hot 100 atNo 6 following its very first complete week of monitoring. It flies 50 -3 on Digital Song Sales (15,000) as well as opens up atNo 3 on Streaming Songs (209 million), while having actually attracted 7.4 million in radio reach in the monitoring week.

Eilish includes her 3rd Hot 100 top 10 as well as scratches her highest possible launching, covering theNo 7 beginning in April 2019 of “Bad Guy,” which led for a week lastAugust She went back to the top 10 last November with theNo 8-peaking “Everything I Wanted.”

“My Future” simultaneously crowns the multi-metric Hot Rock & & Alternative Songs as well as Hot Alternative Songs graphes (bounding fromNo 18 on each checklist), ending up being Eilish’s initiallyNo 1 on each position.

Jawsh 685 as well as Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” strikes a brand-new Hot 100 high, climbing 10 -7.

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” is up toNo 8 on the Hot 100 a week after it went forNo 1. After bowing atop Streaming Songs as well as Digital Song Sales, it is up toNo 5 on the previous (175 million, down 48%) as well asNo 8 on the last (8,000, down 88%), while going into Radio Songs atNo 43 (192 million, up 51%).

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Chris Brown as well as Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” go back to the area at a brand-new height (12 -9) as well as Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” additionally returns to the rate (11-10), after getting toNo 8.

Rounding out the Hot 100's top 10, Chris Brown as well as Young Thug's "Go Crazy" go back to the area at a brand-new height (12 -9) as well as Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo" additionally returns to the rate (11-10), after getting toNo 8.