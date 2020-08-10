Note: Grand County do with a 5-6 general document in 2019 and also was 3rd in Region 12 with a 3-2 document. It was RPI seedNo 13 in the 3A playoffs, and also was removed by Manti 35-14 in preliminary.

MOAB– Last period, coming off of a journey to the 2A national championship in 2018, Grand had a hard time a bit with the separation of an excellent elderly course. The Red Devils really did not have as much deepness in 2019 and also do with a 5-6 document in their very first period in 3A, shedding to Manti in the preliminary of the playoffs.

“I think we could have won two or three more games. We went 5-6 since they moved us to 3A. I felt like we could have won three more of those games, but we graduated a really good class. We might have a little bit of a rough time this next year or two because we don’t really have very many upperclassmen right now,” head instructor Dennis Wells claimed.

This period might position even more problems pertaining to deepness as Grand has a hard time to obtain numbers out for football.

“We started football this week and we only had 29 kids out. We don’t have very many numbers. We’re going to struggle a little bit I think this year,” Wells claimed.

Grand will certainly need to change leading rush BryantTroutt It returns 3 beginners on the offending line and also just one ability placement starter, running back DylanHarrison On protection, the Red Devils revive 5 beginners, however will certainly need to change Troutt, the group’s leading tackler with 128 deals with last period. Harrison, that had 42 deals with in 2014, will certainly be a leader on protection.

Grand Red Devils at a look

Coach Wells’ ideas on exactly how his gamers taken care of the COVID-19 misfortune in the springtime and also summer season:

“It hasn’t really affected us down here. I don’t think anybody down here has any relatives or anybody they know that actually has come down with it, so it really hasn’t affected us. We’ve just been doing what we’ve been to told to do with the social distancing and masks. So far we’ve been pretty good.”

Grand Offensive Snapshot

Offensive planner: Dennis Wells

2019 infraction: 20.5 ppg (11 th in 3A)

2019 offending stats

4 returning beginners

Wing- T infraction

Returning offending beginners

Dylan Harrison (RB)

Chance Arbon (TE)

Cody Knudsen (OL)

Jaymmin Hester (G)

Offensive beginners to see

Dante Wells

Trenton Nelson

Remington Roberts

Zach Phillips

Blane Thompson

Coach Wells’ tricks for offending success in 2020:

“We don’t have the depth. We haven’t had that for a few years. Our numbers have been down. We’re just going to have to pound the ball. I don’t know if it will be a passionate (group of) receivers. I think we’re going to have to be good at running the ball and develop a good O-line.”

Grand Defensive Snapshot

Defensive planner: Scott Horton

2019 protection: 21.2 ppg (8th in 3A)

2019 protective stats

5 returning beginners

3-4 protection

Returning protective beginners

Dylan Harrison (POUND)

Dante Wells (S)

Chasee Croasmun (CB)

Chance Arbon (CB)

Jaymmin Hester (DL)

Defensive beginners to see

Zach Phllips (DL)

Cody Knudsen (DL)

Brayden Castor (POUND)

Trenton Nelson (POUND)

Remington Roberts (POUND)

Blane Thompson (POUND)

Coach Wells’ tricks for protective success in 2020:

“We’re going to have to probably take chances, put more pressure on the offense by bringing pressure.”

Deseret News overview for 2020

Grand can battle this year with absence of deepness. The trick for the Red Devils will certainly be exactly how rapid the beginners on infraction and also protection will certainly obtain familiarized with the system.

Felt’s Facts for Grand

All- time document: 437-391-18 (99 years)

437-391-18 (99 years) Region champions: 24 (1923, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1932, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 carbon monoxide, 1995 carbon monoxide, 2005 carbon monoxide, 2018)

24 (1923, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1932, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 carbon monoxide, 1995 carbon monoxide, 2005 carbon monoxide, 2018) Playoff looks: 54

54 All- time playoff document: 33-53

33-53 State champions: 1 (2005)

1 (2005) State champion document: 1-7

1-7 Most played competition: 74 conferences with San Juan going back to1956 San Juan leads 44-30

Last 5 Seasons

2019– 5-6 (3-2 in Region 12– 3A First round)

2018– 8-4 (4-1 in 2A South– 2A Runner- up)

2017– 9-2 (4-1 in 2A South – 2A Semifinals)

2016– 5-6 (1-4 in 2A South– 2A Quarterfinals)

2015– 6-5 (3-2 in 2A South– 2A Quarterfinals)

Grand mentoring background

2002- existing– Dennis Wells (97-97) * 1 State Title

1996-2001– Ron Dolphin (21-39)

1994-1995– Doug Thompson (13 -7)

1992-1993– Steve Hren (3-15)

1989-1991– Doug Thompson (11-16)

1985-1988– Bill Moore (16-19)

1983-1984– Curtis Page (14 -7)

1982– Verplank (4-5)

1980-1981– Bruce Burningham (5-14)

1959-1979– Glen Richeson (134-72)

1954-1958– Darrel Crawford (12-18)

1951-1953– Dick Hill (8-11)

1949-1950– Larry Palmer (12 -4)

1947-1948– K.L. Davis (7-10)

1946– Mike McQuirk (0-4)

1944-1945– Unknown (5-8)

1943– Willard Devitt (2-4)

1941-1942– Unknown (7-4)

1939-1940– Ken Soffe (6-5)

1931-1938– Glenn Merrill (25-14)

1930– Joe Day (2-1)

1927-1929– Eddie Kimball (14 -5)

1925-1926– Clem Campbell (8-4)

1921-1924– H.B. Evans (7-5)

Grand All-State at-a-glance

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years