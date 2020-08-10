Jennifer Aniston responds to postpone of HBO Max unique

While followers might need to wait a bit much longer for the very expected “Friends” get-together, celebrities from the renowned comedy are ensuring them that it will certainly be well worth the delay!

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” Jennifer Aniston informedDeadline “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

“It’s going to be super,” the 51- year-old starlet included. “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

Rumors of a get-together of the 90 s comedy have actually circled around for many years however were formally verified in February, bringing the program back to Stage 24 on the initial “Friends” soundstage on the WarnerBros whole lot.

The complete actors, consisting of Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer as well as Matt LeBlanc, were readied to return for an unique unscripted unique collection to air on HBO Max to accompany its May 2020 launch.

Due to manufacturing initiatives being closed down in Hollywood in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to follow risk-free social distancing standards, the “Friends” get-together’s recording was initially postponed in March with intend to collect yourself once more in May, which was warded off once more by the pandemic.

“We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production,” Warner Media Entertainment as well as Direct- to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt informed Variety back inMay “We do assume there’s a worth to having a large, rowdy real-time target market to experience these 6 terrific good friends returning with each other as well as we really did not wish to simply instantly do it on an internet phone call with, you understand, 6 squares as well as individuals firing from their kitchen areas as well as bed rooms.”

A brand-new movie day has yet to be established after being pressed back 3 times given thatMarch At this moment, every episode of “Friends” is still readily available to stream on HBO Max while followers await the get-together.