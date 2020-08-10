Lucy Hale Reveals She Originally Auditioned For “Fifty Shades Of Grey”

Lucy claims that she was merely “too young” on the time and didn’t benefit from the general audition expertise.

Lucy Hale has been fairly the new matter as of late and we’re loving it! The “Pretty Little Liars” actress is starring in an all-new steamy movie, “A Nice Girl Like You” the place her character is switching issues up and altering up her model on the subject of the bed room.

This marks the primary racy movie Lucy Hale will be showing in, nevertheless, she almost made the minimize for “Fifty Shades Of Grey”. The actress revealed she had initially auditioned for the a part of Anastasia Steele however did not land the function. While it will have been fascinating to see Hale carry out this sort of function, it seems as if all of it labored out for the perfect. Here’s what Lucy needed to say about her audition expertise!

The Anastasia Steele Audition

Lucy Hale has performed various profitable roles, together with her time as Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars”. Since then, Lucy has appeared in numerous movies similar to “Truth Or Dare” and “Fantasy Island”, nevertheless, she might have landed one of many largest roles of her profession again in 2013!

Lucy just lately revealed that she had auditioned for the function of Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades Of Grey”. While the movie itself got here out in February of 2015, Hale had initially auditioned for it the 12 months earlier than. It’s apparent now that Lucy didn’t land the function of Anastasia, because it went to Dakota Johnson, nevertheless Lucy was not within the slightest bit upset about it.

From Discomfort To Relief

When it involves the audition course of, significantly for a movie as sexual as “Fifty Shades Of Grey”, Lucy Hale revealed that she was relieved to haven’t gotten the half, and it had all the things to do with the content material of the film. The star had but to seem in any kind of racy movie, so it solely made sense when she described her emotions in the direction of the audition as being “mortified”.

Lucy was clearly uncomfortable with the method and claimed that it “scared the crap out of me”! The star believes she was just too younger on the time to tackle such a loaded function, and we definitely do not blame her. While she could not have been prepared then, Lucy seems to be prepared now. The actress is presently the lead in “A Nice Girl Like You”, which is sort of the steamy movie that she is definitely not “mortified” over any longer!

