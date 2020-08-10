Monday,Aug 10: ‘The Titan Games’ Championship Season Finale on NBC



© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. Credit: NBC.

Monday,Aug 10

The Titan Games: “The Titan Games Championship”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Titans from the Central, West and also Eastern departments have actually progressed to theChampionship Those 6 elite Titans return for the last rounds of competitors. The leading 2 males and females will certainly progress to contend on Mount Olympus one last time. In completion, one male and also one lady will certainly be crowned Titan Champions.

Summer Under the Stars: “Norma Shearer”

TCM, starting at 6am

Catch a Classic!

It’s an extra-special remembrance these days’s SUTS honoree, Oscar- winning starlet Norma Shearer, as today likewise notes the 118 th wedding anniversary of her birth (she was birthedAug 10, 1902; passed away June 12, 1983). The day consists of Shearer’s Best Actress Oscar- winning efficiency in The Divorcee (1930), along with her Best Actress Oscar- chosen efficiencies in A Free Soul (1931), The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934), Romeo and also Juliet (1936) and also Marie Antoinette (1938). Among various other standards, you’ll likewise see Shearer headlining a heavy-hitting all-female actors that likewise consists of Joan Crawford and also Rosalind Russell in The Women (1939).

NBA Basketball

ESPN & & TNT, starting at 6: 30 pm Live

ESPN and also TNT divided an NBA primetime doubleheader with the Toronto Raptors vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN, adhered to by the Denver Nuggets vs. the L.A. Lakers on TNT.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, start at 8pm

Day 2 of Shark Week 2020 includes 3 hourlong best specials: Abandoned Waters, concerning exactly how the COVID-19 dilemma has actually provided scientists a possibility to research fantastic whites in Australia in an unmatched method; ShaqAttack, with the return of Shaquille O’Neal to Shark Week; and also Jaws Awakens, concerning the look for the biggest male fantastic white on the planet.

Botched: “Hopeful Transformations”

E!, 9pm

A Scarlett Johansson lookalike desires the medical professionals to offer her a remarkable booty, whileDr Terry Dubrow aids a mother with creaseless busts obtain the decrease she’s attempted to attain for 20 years. Meanwhile, a female whose face is ruined from a bike accident really hopes surgical procedure withDr Paul Nassif will certainly relieve the psychological discomfort.

Love It or List It

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

HGTV’s blockbuster collection, starring developer Hilary Farr and also property professional David Visentin, returns with fresh episodes. Filled with Hilary and also David’s sharp wit, amusing exchange and also brilliant, affordable barbs, each episode will finish with households addressing the collection’ extremely prepared for inquiry: Are you mosting likely to enjoy it or listing it?

10 Things You Don’ t Know

E!, 10 pm

New Series!

Every week of this enjoyable, brand-new half-hour collection will certainly highlight a celeb and also matter down the 10 most one-of-a-kind, incredible and also unexpected truths you do not understand about that individual. From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and also Tiffany Haddish to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and also a lot more, the collection will certainly reveal all the hysterical, horrendous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that confirms celebrities truly are similar to us.

Into the Unknown: “The Mojave Sandman”

Travel Channel, 11 pm

In the haunting and also unwelcoming desert of Southern California, Cliff Simon remains in search of the notorious MojaveSandman Sightings of a hirsute, ape-like animal below have actually made headings for years. But while Simon is figured out to make a payment to the continuous examination, he significantly has the sensation that he’s the one being tracked.

Tuesday, August 11

Summer Under the Stars: “Sammy Davis Jr.”

TCM, starting at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The skills of famous singer/dancer/actor Sammy DavisJr will certainly get on complete screen in his launching Summer Under the Stars party. The schedule will, naturally, function Rat Pack standards like Ocean’s 11 (1960) and also Robin and also the 7 Hoods (1964). But various other movies will certainly likewise be highlighted, consisting of Davis’ function movie launching in 1933’s Rufus Jones for President, along with the network best of Tap (1989), Davis’ last function movie, in which he costarred with Gregory Hines and also flaunted his still-formidable tap-dancing abilities.

NBA Basketball

TNT, starting at 6: 30 pm Live

The Boston Celtics operate versus the Memphis Grizzlies in TNT’s very first video game of an NBA doubleheader. The nightcap has the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, start at 8pm

Shark Week 2020 proceeds with the best specials Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks, which checks out one of the most treacherous and also shark-infested waters in the Southern Hemisphere; Will Smith: Off the Deep End, which discovers star Will Smith encountering his worry of sharks; and also Great White Serial Killer Extinction, concerning a wonderful white that might press the California sea otter to termination with its predation.

Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Final

ESPN, 8pm Live

The MLS Is Back Tournament boils down to the last suit tonight in Orlando,Fla The winning club gains a place in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 entertainers contend for America’s ballot and also a $1 million reward as evaluating is committed the checking out target market. Creator and also exec manufacturer Simon Cowell functions as court in addition to Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and also Sofia Vergara.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

HBO, 10 pm

Season Premiere!

For the very first time, the long-running sporting activities collection will certainly highlight 2 groups in one period– the Los Angeles Chargers of the AFC West and also the Los Angeles Rams of the NFCWest With accessibility to gamers’ and also instructors’ conference room, training spaces, living quarters, and also technique areas, Hard Knocks: Los Angeles will certainly record hrs of conditioning techniques and also conferences, narrating gamers as they contend for a lineup place and also bond off the area.

World of Dance: “The Semi-Finals 2”

NBC, 10 pm

The last 6 acts of the top 12 require to the World of Dance phase for the very first time this period with courts Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and also host ScottEvans The courts will certainly once more rack up each efficiency based upon its virtuosity, strategy, choreography, imagination and also discussion. The leading 2 racking up acts will certainly relocate onto tomorrow’s World Final and also turn into one action better to winning the $1 million grand reward.

Wednesday,Aug 12

Summer Under the Stars: “Lana Turner”

TCM, starting at 6am

Catch a Classic!

One of one of the most attractive and also legendary icons of Old Hollywood, famous starlet Lana Turner is commemorated in today’s SUTS movie schedule. The day starts with among her earlier duties, when she was still a young adult, in 1938’s Love Finds Andy Hardy There are likewise a lot of her even more renowned duties, including her Best Actress Oscar- chosen kip down the traditional 1957 melodrama Peyton Place; her starring duty along with Kirk Douglas in 1952’s The Bad and also the Beautiful; and also her representation of an essential film femme fatale in the 1946 movie noir The Postman Always Rings Twice

NBA Basketball

ESPN, starting at 6: 30 pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader has the Toronto Raptors vs. the Philadelphia 76 ers and also the L.A. Clippers vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, start at 8pm

Tonight’s best Shark Week 2020 specials are: Monsters Under the Bridge, which seeks what might be the biggest hammerhead shark in the world; Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, which looks for what might be an enormous event ground for tiger sharks; and also Great White Double Trouble, which considers 2 populaces of fantastic whites that might become part of a boost in shark strikes off Australia.

Married at First Sight: “The Honeymoon Begins”

Lifetime, 8pm

In tonight’s brand-new episode, pairs get up in heaven and also begin to find out about the individual they simply wed. Some locate the course to enjoy all-natural while others locate it challenging to press past their convenience areas. One better half thinks her other half may not await marital relationship– can he persuade her that he is?

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 1”

NBC, 8pm

Five acts from the previous evening’s program will certainly carry on to the semifinals round of the competitors. Viewers will certainly have one last opportunity to send their favored entertainer of the evening right into the following round by taking part in the Dunkin’ Save by utilizing the America’s Got Talent main application or mosting likely to nbc.com.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “The End Is at Hand/What We’re Fighting For”

ABC, 9pm

Series Finale!

After 7 periods, the action-packed collection wraps up tonight with a two-hour ending.

Final 24: “John Belushi”

AXS TELEVISION, 9pm

Before his fatality from a medicine overdose in 1982 at age 33, John Belushi had actually currently left a remarkable heritage of funny with his service Saturday Night Live and also in function movies like National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) and also The Blues Brothers (1980). This episode of Final 24 utilizes dramas and also historical video to assist information the last hrs of the musician whose passing so young still leaves several questioning what else might have been.

Tough as Nails: “Trash Day”

CBS, 9pm

In the brand-new episode “Trash Day,” 2 staffs each try to find an essential win in the group competitors when entrusted with loading a relocating van, and also rivals aim to stay clear of removal throughout the private competitors by gathering and also packing garbage right into a relocating trash vehicle.

Impact of Hate: Charlottesville

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When the university community of Charlottesville, Va., chooses to eliminate its Confederate statuaries, white nationalists and also their advocates come down for a collection of demonstrations that finish in the now-infamous “Unite the Right” rally. Concerned people object the increase of hate, consisting of legal assistant HeatherHeyer When a guy purposely drives his cars and truck right into a group of counter-protesters, loads are hurt, and also Heather is eliminated. On the 3rd wedding anniversary of her fatality, this psychologically clutching two-hour unique enables audiences to listen to straight from the sufferers concerning exactly how the unfriendly activities of that eventful day left civilian casualties for a life time.

World of Dance: “The World Final”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 ending, the leading 4 acts take the phase for the last time in the World Final with courts Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and also host ScottEvans Competing for the title of Best in the World, rivals’ efficiencies will certainly be racked up based upon their virtuosity, strategy, choreography, imagination and also discussion. The leading general racking up act will certainly be crowned this period’s champ and also win the grand reward of $1 million.

Paranormal Nightshift

Travel Channel, 10 pm

New Series!

Each episode of this collection states 3 frightening tales of paranormal experiences come across by individuals functioning the graveyard shift. In the collection best episode, a radio host’s desire work is intimidated by the existence of 2 frightening entities; a dining establishment proprietor is challenged by the spirit of a lovelorn lady on Valentine’s Day; and also supernatural steps and also incorporeal voices haunt a vacant bowling lane during the night.