The Paley Center For Media Presents Programs From The First Virtual Paley Feast LA|News

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10, 2020/ Public RelationsNews cord/– The Paley Center for Media is happy to introduce that Paley Feast LA, the nation’s premier tv celebration, is online for the very first time and also will certainly be offered for sight today beginning at 9: 00 am EST on the Paley Center’s YouTube network. These programs are cost-free to see and also funded by Citi.

The Virtual Paley Feast LA options consist of: Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, YouTube’s Justin Bieber: Seasons, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amazon Prime Video’s The MarvelousMrs Maisel, FX on Hulu’s Mrs America, Pop TELEVISION’s One Day at a Time, Starz’s Outlander, Netflix’s Ozark, and also Netflix’s Queer Eye

Additionally, Citi cardmembers and also Paley Center Members can see a special discussion with the actors and also imaginative group from Pop TELEVISION’s Schitt’s Creek, as they review their 6th and also last period.

“We’re so pleased to present PaleyFest LA virtually for the first time through our Paley YouTube channel,” stated Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & & Chief Executive Officer. “Television fans can enjoy this binge worthy lineup of programs featuring the television shows they’ve come to love all from the comfort of home.”

Paley Feast sustains the Paley Center’s lots of education and learning campaigns consisting of education and learning workshops offering 10,000 young people each year, the Paley Impact collection which includes programs focused around today’s most pushing social concerns and also the duty of media in our culture, and also the proceeded conservation of the Paley Archive, including 160,000 traditionally substantial tv and also radio programs.

Virtual Paley Feast LA Lineup:

Dolly Parton & &DollyParton’sHeartstrings:

DollyParton,ExecutiveProducer,SamHaskell,ExecutiveProducer,KathleenTurner(MissMaryShaw), and alsoGinniferGoodwin(GenevieveCarson)

Moderated byJimHalterman ,WestCoastBureauChief, TELEVISIONGuideMagazine/ TELEVISIONInsider

JustinBieber:Seasons :

JustinBieber,HaileyBieber,Michael D.Ratner,Director, ScooterBraun,ExecutiveProducer,AllisonKaye,PooBear,JoshGudwin,Joe Termini, RyanGood, and alsoAlexPiper

Moderated byShirleyHalperin,Variety

LateNight withSethMeyers:(*************** )

SethMeyers,Host,MikeShoemaker ,Producer,AlexBaze,HeadWriter &Producer,SalGentile,SupervisingProducer &CloserLookSupervisingWriter,AmberRuffin,Writer, and alsoJennyHagel,Writer

Moderated byMeredithBlake,LosAngelesTimes

TheMarvelous Mrs.Maisel:

AmySherman Palladino,Creator &ExecutiveProducer,Daniel Palladino,ExecutiveProducer,RachelBrosnahan (Miriam”Midge”Maisel),AlexBorstein(Susie Myerson), TonyShalhoub(AbeWeissman), MarinHinkle(RoseWeissman ), MichaelZegen (JoelMaisel),KevinPollak(MoisheMaisel),CarolineAaron(ShirleyMaisel),JaneLynch(SophieLennon),LukeKirby(LennyBruce), LeRoy McClain(ShyBaldwin),Stephanie Hsu,(Mei), and alsoSterling K. Brown(Reggie)

Moderator:JessicaRadloff,WestCoastEditor,Glamour

MrsAmerica:

CateBlanchett(PhyllisSchlafly),ExecutiveProducer,RoseByrne(GloriaSteinem ),UzoAduba(ShirleyChisholm),SarahPaulson(AliceMacray),MargoMartindale(BellaAbzug),AriGraynor(BrendaFeigen-Fasteau),JohnSlattery (FredSchlafly),DahviWaller,Creator,ExecutiveProducer,Showrunner, &Writer, & StaceySher,ExecutiveProducer,RyanFleck,ExecutiveProducer &Director, and alsoCocoFrancini,ExecutiveProducer

Moderated byMarthaRaddatz, ABCNews’ChiefGlobalAffairsCorrespondent

OneDay at aTime:

MikeRoyce,ExecutiveProducer,BrentMiller,ExecutiveProducer,GloriaCalderonKellett,ExecutiveProducer,

JustinaMachado(PenelopeAlvarez),RitaMoreno(LydiaRiera),IsabellaGomez(ElenaAlvarez),MarcelRuiz (AlexAlvarez),ToddGrinnell(PatSchneider ),Stephen Tobolowsky (DrLeslieBerkowitz),India deBeaufort(Avery),SheridanPierce((**************************************************************** )),EdQuinn(MaxFerraro),RaquelJustice(Nora)

Moderated byStaceyAbrams,Founder,FairFight

Outlander:

Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), Diana Gabaldon, Author, Maril Davis, Executive Producer, and also Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer

Moderator: Kate Hahn, TELEVISION Guide Magazine

Ozark:

Jason Bateman (Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde), Executive Producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth),

Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce), Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis), and also Chris Mundy, Executive Producer

Moderator: Dave Karger, Host, Turner Classic Movies; Special Correspondent, IMDb

Queer Eye:

Bobby Berk, Host, Karamo Brown, Host, Tan France, Host, Antoni Porowski, Host, and also Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club

Members Only Event

Schitt’s Creek:

Dan Levy (David Rose), Co- designer & &(**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(********************************************************************************************************************** )EugeneLevy(JohnnyRose),Co – designer &ExecutiveProducer,

CatherineO’Hara(MoiraRose),ConsultingProducer, and alsoAnnieMurphy(AlexisRose)

Moderated byPatrickGomez,Editor inChief, A.V.Club

For even more details, please go to paleyfest.org

AboutThePaleyCenter forMedia

ThePaleyCenter forMedia is a501( c)( 3) not-for-profit company that leads the conversation concerning the social, imaginative, and also social value of tv, radio, and also arising systems, bring into play its curatorial proficiency, a worldwide collection, and also close partnerships with the media area.The public can join (******************************************************************************************************************************************** )programs in bothNewYork and also LosAngeles that check out and also commemorate the imagination, the developments, the characters, and also the leaders that are forming media.They can likewise access thePaleyCenter’s irreversible media collection, which includes over160,000 tv and also radio programs and also promotions.Through the international programs of itsMediaCouncil and alsoInternationalCouncil, thePaleyCenter likewise acts as a neutral setup where media specialists can take part in conversation and also discussion concerning the developing media landscape.Previously referred to asTheMuseum ofTelevision & Radio, the PaleyCenter was started in1975 byWilliam S.Paley, an introducing pioneer in the sector.For even more details, please go to paleycenter.org.