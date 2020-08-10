The Surprising Reason Fans Are Glad BTS Will Perform Remotely at the MTV VMAs

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has actually not quit MTV from holding the yearly Video MusicAwards However, in order to advertise social distancing, the occasion will certainly be kept in different areas around New York City.

BTS has actually been introduced as one of the program’s entertainers along with Doja Cat and also JBalvin The K-pop team will certainly additionally be executing from another location from SouthKorea While followers will certainly not have the ability to see BTS brush shoulders with various other celebrities, the fandom appears to be satisfied regarding the concept of BTS shooting their efficiency in their house nation. There is an unusual factor for this, so continue reading listed below to figure out what it is.

BTS will certainly be doing their brand-new English- language solitary ‘Dynamite’

In July, BTS introduced they will certainly be launching a solitary called “Dynamite” on August21 Unlike their previous songs, this will certainly remain in English.

“We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” BTS stated in a real-time stream, according toBillboard “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

Shortly after that, Big Hit Entertainment exposed BTS will certainly be executing “Dynamite” at the MTV VMAs through a schedule on Twitter outlining the track’s promo routine. Korean information electrical outlets have actually additionally reported that, although BTS will certainly advertise their tracks in America, they will certainly do their efficiencies from another location.

The unusual factor followers rejoice BTS will certainly do from another location at the VMAs

It does not feel like several followers are distressed that BTS will certainly do their track from another location, nevertheless. In reality, they appear to be delighted. This is due to the fact that BTS followers have lengthy grumbled regarding the camerawork at American honor reveals. K-pop followers are utilized to seeing camerawork on Korean TELEVISION networks, which concentrates a whole lot much more on showcasing choreography. Meanwhile, American reveals typically interrupt efficiencies to reveal target market participants.

“In addition to this being the safest option for everyone involved, we also get good camerawork and no audience shots,” one follower composed on Reddit.

Meanwhile, one more individual stated, “Now they can stay safe and still show America how BTS perform when they have a stage of their own production and amazing camera work.”

BTS followers have actually additionally called out the VMAs for supposed prejudice

While it appears to be a favorable point for BTS to display their brand-new track before a massive target market, some followers are not also satisfied at the VMAs.

Last year, K-pop followers called out the VMAs for developing a K-pop group rather than merely choosing BTS in the larger classifications like “Artist of the Year” or “Video of the Year.”

This year, followers remain to seethe at the VMAs for maintaining their K-pop group and also, once more, not choosing BTS in huge classifications although that they can outsell prominent musicians like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and also Justin Bieber.

Additionally, followers additionally think BTS must have been chosen for “Best Quarantine Performance” for their digital performance, “Bang Bang Con The Live,” which was enjoyed by over 700,000 individuals in 107 areas.

“The continuous snubbing from BTS off main categories like video/SOTY/AOTY in these western shows IS xenophobia,” one Twitter customersaid “They pull the same (if not more) numbers and have the same impact in the industry as all those other artists and yet aren’t taken srsly because they’re Korean.”

Another follower tweeted, “’Bang Bang Con’ wasn’t nominated for the best quarantine performance we had 750k live viewers and broke a Guinness world record….. this is literally xenophobia.”

However, some followers have actually explained that, because “Bang Bang Con The Live” was a paid efficiency, it could have been disqualified for the “Best Quarantine Performance” group. In any kind of situation, followers still appear to be in contract that BTS will certainly remain to have a hard time to obtain reasonable therapy in the American songs market.