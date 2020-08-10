This Major Celebrity Is A Huge Fan Of RHOP Karen Huger



Getty Karen Huger in2017

It appears like the “Grande Dame” Karen Huger of the Real Housewives of Potomac has a brand-new follower … and also it’s Rihanna!

According to Page Six, Rihanna stood out right into Huger’s Instagram reside on August 5 to reveal her assistance. Rihanna, that commented as her Instagram manage, @badgalriri, composed, “Proud of you Karen,” throughout the real-time session. Huger took notification to Rihanna’s focus, reposting a screenshot of the Page Six tale on her Instagram web page with the subtitle, “So fun.”

On Twitter, Huger likewise Tweeted concerning Rihanna’s assistance, creating, “The power of sisterhood genuinely raising and also developing each other is genuinely UNSTOPPABLE thanks @rihanna #rhop @BravoTV“

Rihanna Is A Big Real Housewives Fan

Given her discuss Huger’s Instagram live, it appears like Rihanna is a large follower of Bravo and also The Real Housewives franchise business. In a May 2018 meeting with The Los Angeles Times, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrity Kyle Richards exposed that Rihanna was a large follower of her franchise business.

“One of my favorite stories is my daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage,” Richards informed The Los Angeles Times, “She turned around and was talking to her friends and then she felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna. And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?’”

Real Housewives of New York participant Leah McSweeney likewise has a link to Rihanna, according toBravo “One of my most memorable New York City nights had to have been when I went to a Met Gala after party,” McSweeney informed Bravo in February, “I obtained presented to Rihanna and also she believed she recognized me currently– and also she provided me a big hug and also resembled, ‘I know you!’ and also I resembled, ‘Actually, you don’ t recognize me. But, you use my clothes line. You use my brand name, and also thanks for that.'”

McSweeney proceeded, “She resembled, ‘You’re the lady that does that brand name?’ and also I resembled, ‘Yeah!’ She resembled, ‘Oh my god, come here!’ [She] provided me a big hug once again and also she was so awesome. That’s absolutely among my finest New York evenings.”

Rihanna Also Loves Other Shows On The Bravo Network

In 2015, Rihanna likewise exposed that she was a big follower of Bravo’s Shahs ofSunset One of the program’s celebrities, Reza Farahan, faced Rihanna at the fitness center, and also informed Bravo everything about the experience. “She said, ‘I don’t want to be ‘that’ person at the gym, but you’re crazy…love your show,” Farahan informed Bravo in 2015, “Her trainer then sat her down on the rowing machine next to me and apparently she was trying to keep up with me.”

Farahan proceeded, “She couldn’t have been any nicer! She’s very respectful, polite and just as beautiful at the gym working out, as she is one her magazine spreads. Although I just thanked her very politely, as my fat ass was totally out of breath…I was rowing like my life depended on it, but I was doing cartwheels on the inside!”

Farahan likewise Tweeted concerning his experience with the celebrity, creating, “This going 2 audio astounding, however was simply exercising w/my fitness instructor & &@rihanna disrupted me & to offer me &#Shahs a praise@Bravotv“

This going 2 audio astounding, however was simply exercising w/my fitness instructor & &(************ )disrupted me to offer me & & #Shahs a praise @Bravotv — Reza Farahan (@RezaFarahan) January 21, 2015

