Today’s renowned birthday celebrations listing for August 10, 2020 consists of celebs Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas

Top star birthday celebrations on August 10, 2020
Birthday desires head out to Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas and also all the various other celebs with birthday celebrations today.Check out our slide show listed below to see images of renowned individuals transforming a year older on August 10 and also find out a fascinating reality concerning each of them.
Singer Patti Austin transforms 70
Fun reality: Nominated for her initial Grammy in 1982
Actress Rosanna Arquette transforms 61
Fun reality: Was chosen for a Golden Globe for her function in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’
Actor Antonio Banderas transforms 60
Fun reality: Portrayed Pablo Picasso in the TELEVISION collection ‘Genius’
Singer Michael Bivins transforms 52
Fun reality: Once showed up (with New Edition) in an episode of ‘Knight Rider’
Actress Angie Harmon transforms 48
Fun reality: Used to be wed to previous NFL gamer Jason Seahorn
Actress JoAnn a Garcia Swisher transforms 41
Fun reality: Portrayed Ariel in the ABC collection ‘Once Upon a Time’
Reality TELEVISION celebrity Kylie Jenner transforms 23
Fun reality: Her godparents were Frank and also Kathie Lee Gifford
More celebs with birthday celebrations today
Actor Rhonda Fleming is97 Singer Ronnie Spector is77 Actor James Reynolds is74 Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is73 Country artist Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is71 Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is68 Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is66 Rock artist Jon Farriss (INXS) is59 Singer Julia Fordham is58 Journalist- blog writer Andrew Sullivan is57 Actor Chris Caldovino is57 Singer Neneh Cherry is56 Singer Aaron Hall is56 Actor Sean Blakemore is53 Rhythm- and-blues vocalist Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is53 Actor- author Justin Theroux is49 Country vocalist Jennifer Hanson is47 Actor- turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is46 Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & &Rope )is41 Rhythm- and-blues vocalist Nikki Bratcher (Divine) is40 Actor Aaron Staton is40 Actor Ryan Eggold is36 Actor Charley Koontz is33 Actor Lucas Till is30 Actor Jeremy Maguire is 9.
Other preferred or historic birthday celebrations on August 10 th
Edward Doheny, pierced initial business oil wells in Los Angeles
Herbert Hoover, 31 st UNITED STATE head of state
Charles Darrow, added to production of Monopoly video game
Jack Haley, star (Tin Man)
Rocky Colavito, previous Indians outfielder (87)
with The Associated Press and also HistoryOrb.com
