Today’s renowned birthday celebrations listing for August 10, 2020 consists of celebs Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas

Top star birthday celebrations on August 10, 2020

Birthday desires head out to Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas and also all the various other celebs with birthday celebrations today.Check out our slide show listed below to see images of renowned individuals transforming a year older on August 10 and also find out a fascinating reality concerning each of them.

BEVERLY HILLSIDES, THE GOLDEN STATE – NOVEMBER 07: Patti Austin executes onstage throughout SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s fourth Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills,California (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found

Singer Patti Austin transforms 70

Fun reality: Nominated for her initial Grammy in 1982

Rosanna Arquette goes to the LA best of “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys,” at the Directors Guild of America, Monday, March 9, 2020, in LosAngeles (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/ AP)Richard Shotwell/Invision/ AP

Actress Rosanna Arquette transforms 61

Fun reality: Was chosen for a Golden Globe for her function in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’

Nicole Kimpel, left, and also Antonio Banderas get to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday,Feb 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,Calif (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/ AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/ AP

Actor Antonio Banderas transforms 60

Fun reality: Portrayed Pablo Picasso in the TELEVISION collection ‘Genius’

Michael Bivins, of New Edition, executes at the WAGER Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in LosAngeles (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/ AP)Matt Sayles/Invision/ AP

Singer Michael Bivins transforms 52

Fun reality: Once showed up (with New Edition) in an episode of ‘Knight Rider’

Actress Angie Harmon goes to the Premiere of “Despicable Me 3” on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California./ AFP PICTURE/ VALERIE MACON (Photo credit rating must review VALERIE MACON/AFP through Getty Images) AFP through Getty Images

Actress Angie Harmon transforms 48

Fun reality: Used to be wed to previous NFL gamer Jason Seahorn

Jason Ritter, left, and also JoAnn a Garcia Swisher existing the honor for brand-new musician at the 51 st yearly CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday,Nov 8, 2017, in Nashville,Tenn (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

Actress JoAnn a Garcia Swisher transforms 41

Fun reality: Portrayed Ariel in the ABC collection ‘Once Upon a Time’

DOCUMENTS – In this May 6, 2019, data picture, Kylie Jenner goes to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute advantage gala in NewYork Reality TELEVISION celebrity Kylie Jenner is marketing a risk of her charm brand name to Coty, the proprietor of CoverGirl make-up.

CotyInc will certainly pay $600 million for a 51% risk in Kylie Cosmetics, valuing it at concerning $1.2 billion. Coty states it intends to release even more items under the Kylie brand name and also offer them in even more nations all over the world. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP, File)Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP

Reality TELEVISION celebrity Kylie Jenner transforms 23

Fun reality: Her godparents were Frank and also Kathie Lee Gifford

More celebs with birthday celebrations today

Actor Rhonda Fleming is97 Singer Ronnie Spector is77 Actor James Reynolds is74 Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is73 Country artist Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is71 Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is68 Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is66 Rock artist Jon Farriss (INXS) is59 Singer Julia Fordham is58 Journalist- blog writer Andrew Sullivan is57 Actor Chris Caldovino is57 Singer Neneh Cherry is56 Singer Aaron Hall is56 Actor Sean Blakemore is53 Rhythm- and-blues vocalist Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is53 Actor- author Justin Theroux is49 Country vocalist Jennifer Hanson is47 Actor- turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is46 Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & &Rope )is41 Rhythm- and-blues vocalist Nikki Bratcher (Divine) is40 Actor Aaron Staton is40 Actor Ryan Eggold is36 Actor Charley Koontz is33 Actor Lucas Till is30 Actor Jeremy Maguire is 9.

Other preferred or historic birthday celebrations on August 10 th

Edward Doheny, pierced initial business oil wells in Los Angeles

Herbert Hoover, 31 st UNITED STATE head of state

Charles Darrow, added to production of Monopoly video game

Jack Haley, star (Tin Man)

Rocky Colavito, previous Indians outfielder (87)

with The Associated Press and also HistoryOrb.com

