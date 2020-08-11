100 best American movies of all time

Despite branching out beyond Hollywood into places such as New York and Atlanta, American film production still has a very firm hold on the consumption of cinema around the world. This includes countless contributions to film history’s canon, timeless staples that transcend age or accolades, and singular visions considered to be some of the greatest art ever made. And while American films should not be seen as the best or only films an eager cinephile should be consuming—there is an endless wealth of engaging, breathtaking, and thought-provoking cinema from countries spanning the globe—the lasting influence American films have brought to worldwide film culture cannot be overlooked.