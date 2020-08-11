100 celebrities who grew up in small cities

Mel Gibson is broadly often called one of the crucial achieved Australian actors in Hollywood, however he was really born in Peekskill, N.Y., the place he spent the primary 12 years of his life earlier than transferring together with his father Down Under. His father, Hutton Gibson, was a fundamentalist spiritual extremist, infamous anti-Semite, and Holocaust denier who was expelled from a number of spiritual teams thought of to be excessive as a result of his views had been too fringe even for them. Those skeletons got here out of the youthful Gibson’s closet during the last decade and a half as he was embroiled in scandals involving offensive racial language.