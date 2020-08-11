100 celebrities who grew up in small cities

Mel Gibson is broadly generally known as one of the vital completed Australian actors in Hollywood, however he was truly born in Peekskill, N.Y., the place he spent the primary 12 years of his life earlier than shifting along with his father Down Under. His father, Hutton Gibson, was a fundamentalist non secular extremist, infamous anti-Semite, and Holocaust denier who was expelled from a number of non secular teams thought-about to be excessive as a result of his views have been too fringe even for them. Those skeletons got here out of the youthful Gibson’s closet over the past decade and a half as he was embroiled in scandals involving offensive racial language.